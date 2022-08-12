A recently instituted concierge service is now available to residents who need to make a trip to take care of city business and do it in person at one of the many departments at City Hall, located at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The volunteers who work in the concierge service matches the Vision of the City of Harker Heights which is: “Providing Public Services that empower people to focus on what matters most: Their goals, hopes and dreams.”
The conversation begins between a concierge and a total stranger who has never been to City Hall begins with the simple phrase, “Sir or ma’am, may I help you?”
It’s a phrase that you don’t always hear when you enter an establishment but at City Hall it has become a public service, as mentioned in the City’s Vision.
The concierge idea was a vision of City Manager David Mitchell to develop a program that would station a paid employee in the lobby greeting visitors and/or citizens that come to City Hall.
Mitchell said, “After thinking about it for a while, we knew that funding wasn’t available to provide a paid employee for this service, so our Human Resource Director Leona Clay suggested volunteers.”
Clay said, “Currently, we have the following citizen volunteers who have signed up: John Footman, Patrick Morris, Jean Shine, Earl Williams and Nykaela Burks. Some of our staff helps out as well.
“Right now, Kylee Sharp Gonzalez, a college student and a clerical assistant, is serving as a concierge while working on the City Hall staff.”
“We are doing our best to recruit more volunteers,” Clay said. “This is a fulfilling job in that what you’re called on to do is pass on a welcoming smile, give directions to departments and answer questions. When people volunteer, they get personalized vests and name tags that set them apart from patrons at City Hall.
“We would love to have more volunteers who could provide this service during normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Clay said.
John Footman, a representative for Purple Heart Veterans in the area, was one of the first to volunteer.
He told the Herald, “The reason I decided to get involved was to do something that gives back to the community and the military. It gives me something to do, gets me out of house and, you know ... you can only stand so much television.
“In the two months I’ve been here, I’ve learned how people operate and I love to be around people and seeing residents coming and going,” Footman said. “Sometimes people are a little upset when they come in here but talking and listening to them in a gentle way calms them down and they’re doing much better when they leave.”
Footman had some thoughts about the need for volunteers.
“If you’re home and don’t have anything to do, this is a great place to come and greet people. You’ll enjoy doing this and will meet some great people plus help the City welcome customers and visitors.”
Clay told the Herald, “We give volunteers training and created a notebook showing services provided by all departments, including organizational charts and frequently asked questions.
This serves as a great resource to our people and prepares them when directing visitors around City Hall. We also have a colored coded map that the concierge can refer to.
For more information about volunteering as a concierge, contact Leona Clay at lclay@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5600.
