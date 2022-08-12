A recently instituted concierge service is now available to residents who need to make a trip to take care of city business and do it in person at one of the many departments at City Hall, located at 305 Miller’s Crossing.

The volunteers who work in the concierge service matches the Vision of the City of Harker Heights which is: “Providing Public Services that empower people to focus on what matters most: Their goals, hopes and dreams.”

