To the untrained eye, it would seem that the Interstate 14 turnaround at Farm-to-Market 2410 is complete and ready to take on traffic — but not yet, according to Jake Smith, the public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation Waco District.
Smith told the Herald in an email on Tuesday, “Even though there are some indicators in place, contractors continue to finish up punch list items and do cleanup.
What’s left is painting the bridge, installing sod and another session of final cleanup.”
The new turnaround bridge will be open to traffic when the bridge painting is completed, and that will be sometime in August, weather permitting, according to Smith.
The turnaround project, a task taken on by J.D. Abrams Construction, began in the fall of 2020 and will provide I-14 westbound traffic a route to head back eastbound on the interstate.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “The City is excited about the opening of the U-turn bridge. We see it not only as a way to ease traffic congestion but the economic development it will generate.”
“It will be a positive addition to the business on both sides.
Some of them haven’t had much traffic and this will greatly improve that situation.”
Smith said, “Once the U-turn bridge is open, mobility for traffic will be greatly improved.
“Additionally, this west-to-east option will help reduce congestion at the East Central Texas Expressway and FM 2410 intersection, ” he said.
Smith also told the Herald that the process has been a smooth one but there have been supply chain issues.
He said, “It’s important to note that TxDOT and the contractor have worked together to alleviate impacts from those supply disruptions, so it’s exciting to see the project completed and open to traffic soon.”
“Once the U-turn bridge is open, TxDOT encourages motorists to pay attention as drivers become acclimated to the new traffic configuration,” Smith said.
