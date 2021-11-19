The Farm-to-Market 2410 bridge over Interstate 14 is already one of the busiest intersections in the city of Harker Heights.
Construction on the new west-to-east turnaround bridge — parallel to the main structure — which began in the fall of 2020, has added extra challenges for motorists.
Upon completion, however, the finished construction and design will offer a new way for traffic to maneuver along that section of I-14 that makes its way through the city.
What is currently being constructed, under the engineering leadership of TxDOT, is a turnaround that will provide I-14 westbound traffic a route to head back eastbound on I-14, according to Jake Smith, public information officer from the TxDOT-Waco District Headquarters.
Smith told the Herald, “Crews are currently installing panels on the bridge while cranes and other heavy equipment stand ready at the site to be used in future construction work.
In conjunction with the placement of bridge panels on the new structure, TxDOT has periodically shut down the interstate to workers to safely install the panels.
This week alone, I-14 was closed in the area of the bridge on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night.
Eastbound and westbound freeway traffic was rerouted onto the access roads between the Indian Trail and Nola Ruth Boulevard exits.
Further freeway shutdowns are likely as the work progresses on the bridge deck.
The turnaround is scheduled to be completed in the winter of 2022 and will improve mobility for travelers in the area, according to Smith.
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said, “The new I-14 Texas Turnaround will mimic what is on the opposite side of FM 2410. These are extremely useful with keeping the traffic flow moving through that busy intersection.
“It does so by keeping access-road traffic out of turn lanes at traffic signals on FM 2410,” Bark said.
“We are extremely pleased with the past results and look forward to the completion of this project.”
