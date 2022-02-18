Construction is moving ahead quickly on a four-story hotel near Carl Levin Park, which will serve Harker Heights-area residents.
The framing and exterior walls of the lower portion of the hotel are largely in place, as work continues on the fourth floor and roof of the structure.
The hotel project, which is expected to open sometime later this year, was put in motion after a zoning change in mid-May 2020 to allow the building to exceed the city’s maximum height requirements.
Construction began in earnest last fall on the 88-unit limited service Hampton Inn, which is on a 22-acre plat of land near 335 E. Knights Way.
The property owner, Sandip Patel of Reva Holding, Ltd., who is the owner of seven hotels, told the Herald, “I am projecting to open the Harker Heights location in April of 2022.”
This upscale hotel is the first one to take shape in several years in the City of Harker Heights and people in the local tourism business are excited.
The hotel sits to the south of the private drive between Popeye’s, Whataburger, Discount Tire and Brake King.
Patel said, “I chose the location of the hotel because it’s perfect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.