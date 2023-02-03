Plans for Bell County’s own little interstate to eventually stretch 1,300 miles from Odessa to Augusta, Georgia, may take decades, but work to expand Interstate 14 through Temple could start by 2027, officials close to the project said.

“Interstate 14 expansion to Temple then eastward to Rogers could start in as few as four to six years,” said Jake Smith, spokesman for Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District. “TxDOT has already started an environmental study, and the schematic design process will begin early in 2023.”

