Public Works Director Mark Hyde shared with the Harker Heights City Council a progress report on the 2021 street improvements and winter storm repair.
Hyde told the Herald after the meeting that the cost of the repairs is projected to be $2 million.
“The engineering phase of the project is currently underway and our hope is begin the actual repair work in the fall or even sooner,” he said. “Once engineers finish their work, then it goes through the bidding process and the hiring of contractors and that takes time. We also have the issue of materials to think about.”
The repair work will focus first on five high traffic collector streets that collect residential traffic and lead it onto larger arterial routes such as FM 2410.
Included in that list are Wildewood Drive, Crowfoot Drive, Pioneer Trail, Miller’s Crossing and Chaucer Lane.
The plan is for subgrade concrete stabilization and rehabilitation with hot mix asphalt paving similar to what was done on Chaparal and Rattlesnake Road.
Hyde further explained the five collector streets and the extent of the repair needed.
Wildwood Drive would be repaired from FM 2410 to Pioneer Trail, Crowfoot Drive from Mountain Lion Road to Ponderosa Drive, Pioneer Trail from FM 2410 to Grizzly Trail, Miller’s Crossing from FM 2410 to Freddy’s Steakburger restaurant’s second driveway, and Chaucer Lane next to Harker Heights High School from Verna Lee Boulevard to Stonehenge Drive.
Hyde said, “Next there will be what we call Street Point Repairs. These are in the collector street category and will not be four-lane or curb-to-curb type repairs.It’s more economical to address these individually and there are many of these.”
The 23 heavily damaged high-traffic collector streets include Amy Lane, Cedar Knob Road, Comanche Gap Road, Harley Drive, Lakefront Drive, Modoc Drive, Prospector Trail, Ute Trail, Beeline Drive, Cedar Oaks Drive, Drawbridge Drive, Helm’s Way, Memory Lane, Nola Ruth Boulevard, Shelby Lane, Verna Lee Boulevard, Caribou Drive, Cheetah Trail, Fuller Lane, Iron Jacket Drive, Miller’s Crossing, Poppi Place Drive. and Tundra Drive.
“We are waiting on our geo-technical report to determine our repair method on these street points,” Hyde said. “We will remove nine inches of asphalt and crushed limestone base subgrade, lay seven inches of black base (type-B) hot mix asphalt and an overlay with two inches of type-D hot mix asphalt.”
According to Hyde, this method is fast. The contractor can get in there and excavate the nine inches of asphalt and limestone and put the hot mix in that it compacts well. They can then complete the overlay and open it back up to traffic. “It’s a little more expensive but it’s quite effective for this kind of repair,” he said.
As a general rule, the contractors will go out about six inches beyond the most visible failure then examine the damage underneath.
Hyde said, “We’ll be bringing alternate bid projects to the council in addition to the street repairs from the storm.
“Those would include a pedestrian sidewalk at the connection between Nola Ruth Boulevard and Old Nolanville Road and intercept groundwater at the Nola Ruth Boulevard cul-de-sac and groundwater storm drain improvement to Indian Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.