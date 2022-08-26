In addition to unanimously adopting the Harker Heights fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday, completed several other agenda items before adjourning.
Mayor Spencer Smith proclaimed Amelia Rabroker and the staff of Tap Tap Art Studios as “Bright Stars of Central Texas” for their creation of a community mural at the Carl Levin City Park Amphitheater.
Honored in addition to Rabroker, the owner of Tap Tap Art Studios, were Ashley Chapa, Gabriella Lozano and Lynae Gilbert.
Under the regular business category was the awarding of a contract for the Stillhouse Lake Road (FM 3481) pedestrian improvement project that includes construction of 6-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk along the east side of Stillhouse Lake Road from the Cedarbrook Ridge Subdivision to FM 2410.
The contract was awarded to TTG Utilities, LP and will cost $275,078.
TTG Utilities, LP, was also awarded a contract for the 2022 street improvements project at a cost of $814,137.90. The projects were bid in five separate parts and include: Sun Meadows Drive, Seminole Trace, Yuron Trace, Maya Trail and Gomer Lane and Gisela Lane.
In other business, the council granted a dismissal for a false robbery alarm service charge that would have cost Matthiew Miller a $75 fee.
The Council also approved a motion to establish the Sept. 27 City Council Meeting as the public hearing date to discuss and consider the approving an ordinance amending Title V of the City’s Code of Ordinances; establishing Chapter 55 “Impact Fees.”
The Council meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
According to Chapter 395 of the Texas Local Government Code, the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee (CIAC) serves as the advisory committee for the 2022 Wastewater Impact Fee Study. The CIAC will hold another public hearing on the impact fee calculations at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Following an executive session, the Council approved and announced the reappointment of Garland Potvin as Alternate Municipal Judge for the City of Harker Heights. His contract was extended for a two-year period and he will receive a 2% pay raise.
