Bright Star

Amelia Rabroker, far right, and her staff Ashley Chapa, Gabriella Lozano and Lynae Gilbert were proclaimed as “Bright Stars of Central Texas” by Mayor Spencer Smith on Tuesday.

 Bob Massey | Herald

In addition to unanimously adopting the Harker Heights fiscal year 2022-2023 budget, the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday, completed several other agenda items before adjourning.

Mayor Spencer Smith proclaimed Amelia Rabroker and the staff of Tap Tap Art Studios as “Bright Stars of Central Texas” for their creation of a community mural at the Carl Levin City Park Amphitheater.

