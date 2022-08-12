LOCAL GOVERNMENT

In addition to setting a preliminary tax rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2023 and scheduling a public hearing for the tax rate on Sept. 13, the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday conducted several other items of business.

Following a lengthy discussion concerning approving a preliminary plat referred to as Evergreen Phase VI, which is 113.917 acres of land located between Jubilation Drive and Comanche Gap Road, Place 4 Council Member Lynda Nash made a motion to approve the preliminary plat. That motion failed because of the lack of a second.

