In addition to setting a preliminary tax rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2023 and scheduling a public hearing for the tax rate on Sept. 13, the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday conducted several other items of business.
Following a lengthy discussion concerning approving a preliminary plat referred to as Evergreen Phase VI, which is 113.917 acres of land located between Jubilation Drive and Comanche Gap Road, Place 4 Council Member Lynda Nash made a motion to approve the preliminary plat. That motion failed because of the lack of a second.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann made another motion just to make sure that the required conditions are in the record.
McCann stated in her motion to approve the preliminary plat with conditions on property described as Evergreen Phase VI.
Councilman Sam Halabi, Place 5, seconded the motion. Mayor Spencer Smith called for a vote and the motion passed 3-2 with Place 2 Councilman Michael Blomquist and Place 3 Councilman Tony Canterino casting the dissenting votes.
Finance Director Lealiiee then reported on the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Third Quarter investments.
She said, “The total amount invested as of June 30, 2022 was $39,879,041.37. This is $5,728,764.47 more than the $34,150,267.90 that was held by the City as of June 30, 2021.”
Lealiiee then gave the unaudited financial report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The beginning Fund balance was $19,360,385. Revenues-$38,498,092, Expenses-$33,880,033, and Ending Fund Balance-$23,969,444.
The council also received a presentation regarding TEDx by Kerry Ann Zamore.
Zamore described a TEDx event as a local gathering where live TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community and are fully planned and coordinated independently on a community-by-community basis.
Also Tuesday, Andrew Weegar, senior account executive of HUB International Limited, reported that the city has a need for employee health insurance, vision benefits, dental benefits, life insurance, AD&D and long term disability.
The council voted to approve awarding contracts to the following: (1) Medical Benefits-Scott and White Health Plan. S & W proposed a 2.4% decrease from last year’s rates and enhanced the plan benefit,
(2) Current providers for vision-Superior Vision/MetLife, life insurance, AD&D benefits-Lincoln Financial and long-term disability-Lincoln Financial using the Premier Plan remained at the same rate as last year and
(3) Dental benefits will be awarded to Dental Select. The provider proposed a 16% decrease from the current dental provider, in total premiums.
The council also approved a resolution to pay for certain employee-related benefits and declared that the City holds in trust the funds and all substitutions and additions to such funds for the purpose of providing life, disability and other health benefits to the City’s employees, qualified retirees and their dependents.
Finally, Mayor Smith proclaimed Aug. 7-13 as Harker Heights Farmers Week in conjunction with the observance of National Farmers Market Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.