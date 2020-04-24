Harker Heights City Council members last week unanimously approved changes to an ordinance concerning the heights of fences throughout the city, as well as adding an amendment to concerning acceptable materials for the construction of fences in front yards.
In response to the amount of growth experienced by the city, the necessity to edit Section 155.050 of the Code of Ordinances has arisen to more accurately convey appropriate policies and provide additional guidance pertaining to fence height, acceptable materials and location, the council was told.
Director of Planning and Development Joseph Molis informed the council at its April 14 meeting that as residential development has moved to the more topographically challenging areas of the city, it has become necessary to amend Section 155.050 to allow fence height increases to 8 feet due to extreme elevation differences between adjacent residential lots or streets and sidewalks.
Molis said, “What this amended ordinance proposes is that all fences be allowed to be built at 8 feet so residents can have some privacy in their backyards. The staff is recommending that by right all standard fences made of wood, masonry, chain length, or iron be built at that height.”
The details of the proposed ordinance include:
recognition of the extreme changes in local terrain and numerous requests for higher fences
rear and side fences allowed by right to reach 8 feet in height, without the approval of the planning and development director (the requirement stands that approval is required by a building official)
alternative fence materials require building official approval
also require planning director approval to exceed 6 feet in height and that the front fence height be limited to 4 feet to enhance traffic safety.
Mayor Spencer Smith, using the example of homes along Mountain Lion Road, expressed concern about esthetics caused by some homes with their fences installed with the inside toward the street as opposed to other homes that are built with the flat side out that lends itself to the beauty of the neighborhood.
In response to Smith’s concern, Molis said, “Yes, the ordinance does require that particularly when the fences are along a major street there are requirements.”
Molis added that existing fences will be grandfathered. New homes, however, or significant changes to fences would have to be built to meet code.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist said, “I have a safety concern for children when it comes to homes that have opaque types of fences in their front yards and would really like to know if there are regulations as to the type of material that allows clearer passage from the driveway into the street.”
Councilman John Reider responded by saying that in newer developments, a fence in the front yardis something that homeowners seldom include in their plans.
Blomquist then polled his fellow council members and all agreed with his recommendation.
In response, Molis said, “It’s a very easy fix if you wish for us to add a clause at the end of Section 150.33 that explains the type of materials that are acceptable for front yard fences throughout the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.