The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved three agenda items, passed a resolution declaring the month of May 2022 as “Older Americans Month,” received the city manager’s report, closing remarks from council members and the mayor, then adjourned — all in the space of 38 minutes.
The first item approved was a public hearing item that had been covered, in detail, at a workshop meeting on April 19 .
Director of Planning and Development Kristina Ramirez explained that the amendments to the Code of Ordinances would allow staff to use professional judgment in regard to alternative placement of a fence. The amendment also clarifies how visibility triangles are regulated at intersections, driveways and access points.
The recommendations approved by the Council concern fences on property that are at the intersection of two streets and that they must not encroach within any visibility triangle.
The sight distance triangle must be kept free of fences that would obstruct a motorist’s view of oncoming traffic.
In other action, Director of Public Works Mark Hyde brought before the council 15 firms that would be pre-qualified to provide certain engineering and professional services for the city based on qualifications, experience and competence in water, wastewater, transportation and drainage projects.
The firms approved by the Council include: Black & Veatch, Burgess & Niple Inc., Clark & Associates, PLLC, Freese and Nichols Inc., Garver, LLC, Jones-Heroy & Associates, Inc., Kasberg, Patrick and Associates, LP, Killeen Engineering and Surveying, LTD, KMEA, Langerman Foster Engineering Co., LLC, Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, Inc., MRB Group, P.C., Thonhoff Consulting Engineers, Inc., Walker Partners, LLC and WGI, Inc.
The council also unanimously approved a contract for a concession agreement to Mama’s Soul Concessions, LLC, for one-year with the city having two successive one-year options to renew for a maximum combined term of three years.
This service agreement will provide concessions at the FM 2410 Community Park and Summit Soccer Complex.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee, said, “The intent is to provide concession services at all city-sponsored athletic events, including tournaments.
A workshop meeting will not be held on Tuesday, May 3.
