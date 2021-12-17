At the beginning of the Harker Heights City Council’s last meeting of 2021 Tuesday, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke presented a Child Safety Check in the amount of $36,925.63 to City Manager David Mitchell.
Luedeke said, “The funds must be spent on the school district’s current crossing guard programs. For districts without crossing guards, the money must be spent on enhancing child safety, child nutrition, child abuse prevention or drug/alcohol prevention programs.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn also presented a check to Mitchell in the amount of $30,446.48 for a rebate of a percentage of the city’s hotel occupancy tax revenue.
In other business, the council approved that the mayor, city manager, and police chief sign an interagency agreement to participate in the Centurion records management system consortium.
The City of Harker Heights is in the process of amending and adoption of the 2021 International Technical Codes.
Michael Beard, the city’s building official and building inspector, reported to the council at Tuesday’s workshop about his attendance at an updated training session to understand and properly enforce the new requirements. The council approved an amendment to the Code of Ordinances.
In other action, the Harker Heights Police Department will apply for a federal/state funded grant through the TxDOT (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, STEP) to fund the salaries of qualified officers to perform extra hours of traffic enforcement in pre-determined areas of the City that have statistically shown to have a higher number of crashes that led to incapacitating injuries or death.
This funding would allow for approximately 250 extra hours of traffic enforcement in these crash areas to help drive down the number of crashes in the future.
The funding amount requested and allowed to the city through the grant is $11,996.10. The grant does require a 20 percent match from the city and can be completed by use of fringe benefits the city has already established.
The city would only commit 25% of the 27% fringe rate, which would reduce the liability to the city, should the fringe rate fluctuate throughout the budget rate.
The council also approved awarding a contract for the FM 2410 Utility Conflicts Project to McLean Construction, Inc.
The project is located on the north side of FM 2410 between Rummel Road and Quanah Valley Road. The city will use funds from the 2021 Capital Improvement Budget.
The council’s meetings in January will be held Jan. 11 at 5 p.m., Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. and Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.
