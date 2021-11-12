Seven different zoning designation changes, a request for a Concept Plan and two preliminary plats were considered at Tuesday’s meeting of the Harker Heights City Council.
Change of Zoning Designation # 1 — The council approved a change from the current zoning of a one-family dwelling district to one-family dwelling district but with a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow for an accessory dwelling unit generally located at 1511 Highview Drive, Harker Heights.
Change of Zoning Designation # 2 — The Council approved a change from the current zoning of property at 5140 Lakeside Drive from one-family dwelling to a rural one-family dwelling district.
Change of Zoning Designation # 3 — The Council granted a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow for an accessory dwelling unit on property at 1411 Gomer Lane. The applicant asked for a change to allow for an accessory dwelling unit. Two conditions suggested by city staff included: (1) The dwelling unit shall be used as a living space for a relative, not for rent.
(2) The unit will be located behind the front façade of the primary structure.
Change of Zoning Designation # 4 — The council voted 4-0 to disapprove this zoning change mainly due to the lack of a majority vote from the P& Z citing adverse impact on adjoining uses and zoning districts and incompatibility with existing uses.
Change of Zoning Designation # 5 — The council voted to approve changing the current zoning with T District overlay on property located at 110 West Veterans Memorial Blvd. The applicant wants to construct a restaurant at this restaurant.
Change of Zoning Designation # 6 — The council approved this request after city staff recommended an amendment of the Comprehensive Plan’s Future land Use Map to change the “Community Center and “Regional Center” designation at 110 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Adoption of Land Use # 1 — City Council approved adoption of land use assumptions and a capital improvements plan relating to the possible adoption of impact fees for he 2022 impact fee area.
Concept Plan Request-# 1 — Applicant submitted request for a concept plan (Cedar Hills) located at 13436 E. Knights Way.
The Council approved the plan by a 4-0 vote.
Request for Preliminary Plat — Location is on the East side of Stilllhouse Lake Road and north of Nevaeh Road. The applicant indicated the proposed use for this parcel is for a convenience store/gas station. It was approved by the council.
Request for Preliminary Plat — Property is at the intersection of Chaparral Road and FM 3481 (Stillhouse Lake Road). The council disapproved the request based on the applicant requesting a variance to allow for sidewalks to be excluded from this development.
Appointment to Bell County Health District Board — Councilman Michael Blomquist has already served a three-year term but has agreed to be reappointed to that position for another three-year term (2021-2024).
FY 2020-2021 Quarter Investment Report — According to Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee, total amount invested as of Sept. 30 was $32,348,250.40. This is $8,744,711.24 more than the $23,703539.16 that was invested in September of last year.
Total investments decreased by $1,802,026.48 from the third quarter of the ’21 FY. The decrease of $2,624738 in the debt service fund is attributed to the debt payments made in August and is also the reason for the decrease of $158,215 in the drainage fund.
There was also a decrease in the capital improvement fund of $744,144 due to the completion of three major projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.