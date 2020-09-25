The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted adopt a tax rate of 67.70 cents per $100 valuation for the 2021 tax year. The city has maintained this same tax rate for the past 11 years.
The Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget approved on Sept. 8 reflects this rate, as explained in information provided by Finance Director Ayesha Lealilee.
The General Fund, which is the maintenance and operations part of the budget, is 51.43 cents. The Debt Service Fund, that covers the interest and sinking portion of the budget is 16.27 cents. These make up the total tax rate of 67.70 cents.
The tax rate generates revenue of $10,143,100 in the General Fund and $3,208,400 in the Debt Service Fund for a total revenue of $13,351,500.
Lealilee, said, “Although our tax rate is staying the same, property taxes due are calculated as “valuation of property times the tax rate divided by $100, therefore, with an increase of property valuations in Harker Heights of 7.9 percent, our property taxes have increased.”
Howard Arey was the only resident to share comments prior to the adoption of the tax rate.
According to Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, the City of Harker Heights has been notified that it will qualify for $1,789,370 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).
“Once the City submits the CRF certification, we will receive the initial 20 percent drawdown of the overall amount, which equates to $357,874,” Bark said.
“The good news is that this has allowed us to develop a funding proposal for a Small Business Grant for the first 20 percent allocation that totals $89,468.50.”
The city has collaborated with the Central Texas Council of Governments to administer this program. CTCOG is currently administering Bell County’s and the City of Belton’s programs. The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will also assist the city in distributing the grant information to the business community.
According to Bark, “The Harker Heights Staff is classifying this Small Business Grant application as Phase 1 — which only accounts for the initial 20 percent allocation.
Once this allocation is accounted for, then the remaining funds can be released to the city, and at that time the staff will reconsider additional grant programs at that time.”
The Coronavirus Relief Funds Small Business Grant criteria for the City of Harker Heights includes that the application period will be in effect Monday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m. with the closing of that window of opportunity on Friday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m.
According to Bark, “The maximum amount awarded per business will be $3,000.”
Council members voted 5-0 to approve the authorization of the program.
Other business approved by the Council included:
Extending the public health emergency declaration through October 31, 2020,
Extending the corporate limits of the City of Harker Heights to annex and include 2.806 acres of land, a voluntary annexation of right-of-way along Warriors Path,
Redefining the membership, appointment of officers, qualifications of members and duties of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board,
Redefining the membership and meeting requirements of the Tree Advisory Board,
Redefining the meeting requirements and the power and duty requirements of the Public Safety Commission,
Removing the Utility Superintendent and the Public Works Administrative Assistant from the Storm Water Committee and adding the Asst. Public Works Director and Public Works Customer Relations Supervisor to the Storm Water Committee,
Redefining the terms, powers, and duties of the Animal Advisory Committee, and
Redefining the membership, appointment of officers, qualifications of members and duties of the Library Board.
In other action, the council approved four requests for the use of pavilions at various parks and a request for a special events permit for an outdoor event at SouthStar Bank.
In addition, council members amended the Code of Ordinances relating to the Building and Standards Commission members appointment, term, alternates, vacancy and removal and the Planning and Zoning Commission terms of members, filling vacancies and removal.
Following a closed meeting, the council voted 5-0 to reappoint Garland K. Potvin as Alternate Municipal Court Judge for a term of two years that begins Oct. 1, 2020. Potvin will receive a 3 percent increase in pay.
Prior to the meeting, Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John M. Craft addressed the council, presenting a 55-minute update regarding enrollment, academic programs, projected growth and KISD facilities. He also responded to several questions from the council.
