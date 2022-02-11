The Harker Heights City Council, at its meeting Tuesday, approved two widely deliberated projects that have involved long-term community discussions, in addition to piquing interest among committee and commission members, councilmembers and staff members.
First, the council approved a contract for the FM 3481 Sidewalk Improvements (Prospector Trail to Vineyard Trail along Stillhouse Lake Road southbound) project in the amount of $509,090 to Choice Builders, LLC of Temple. The project also includes improvement to the crosswalk at the intersection of FM 3481 and Prospector Trail.
Among the five bids accepted, Green Dream International, LLC of Irving was the apparent low bidder.
Several reference requests for projects of like construction from Green Dream International were made but they were not able to provide references as per the contract documents. A notification was then sent to Green Dream, disqualifying their bid and proceeding with the next low bidder, Choice Builders.
Regarding the second item, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark announced through a press release that the City is in the midst of conducting a citizen survey of its residents with the purpose of gathering feedback about community services and topics.
“The survey will give City officials and staff invaluable data that will assist in decision-making and input on ways to best serve the community,” Bark said.
The survey was not on Tuesday’s council agenda, but numerous discussions have been held in open meetings about the possibility of the survey.
According to the release, distributed by Bark, the survey will be dispensed in two phases. The first phase, beginning Monday, Feb. 14, the survey will be sent randomly to residents. The randomly selected residents will have until April 1 to complete the survey.
The second phase of the survey will be open to all residents once the first phase is complete. The survey can be completed through written form or it can be completed online. Bark told the Herald that Texas State University would facilitate the 2022 Citizen Survey.
Bark said, “The City would like to remind the selected citizens about the importance of completing the survey as only 2,000 households will be randomly selected to participate. Participating households should receive a notification postcard within the next few weeks.”
The survey will take about 20 minutes to complete and will measure a wide range of community topics along with issues related to community characteristics, quality of life, and services provided by the City, according to Bark.
Bark told the Herald that the benefits of the survey are: (1) the City gains access to benchmarking data that allows Harker Heights to be compared with other cities, (2) The results of the survey will be included in a final report that will help prioritize services and focus attention on any areas that need to be addressed in more detail, (3) Survey data will be used as an internal management tool to monitor and improve operational processes and systems, (4) All responses and the collection of data will be completely confidential, and (5) the survey data assists elected officials and department heads with prioritizing services and will guide future budget decision-making reflective of the desires of the community.”
Bark said, “This is the ultimate attempt on the part of the city that they value citizen input and the survey is an opportunity for residents to communicate opinions and satisfaction levels. The results will be presented at a future City Council workshop and will become available on the City’s web site.”
Additional questions concerning the upcoming citizen survey should be directed to Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark at 254-953-5600 or by email to jbark@harkerheights.gov.
