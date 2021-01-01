The Harker Heights City Council held a special meeting Tuesday for the sole purpose of canvassing the votes from the Dec. 19 runoff election for City Council Place 4 between Terry Delano and Lynda Nash.
Councilwoman Jennifer McCann and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist were appointed to canvass the votes as provided by City Secretary Helsham.
After the votes were totaled and affirmed, Nash was confirmed as the winner.
The final totals were 832 votes or 51.9% for Nash, and 771 votes or 48.1% for Delano.
Total votes cast were 1,603, an increase of 17 votes from the unofficial total of 1,586 announced on election night. Absentee ballots accounted for all the additional votes.
The final total reflected an increase of 12 votes for Nash and five votes for Delano from the election night count.
Nash’s final margin of victory was 61 votes.
With Nash in attendance at the public meeting to watch the proceedings, McCann read aloud the following official results:
Terry Delano:
Early votes-624
Election Day-137
Absentee-10
Total votes-771/48.1%
Lynda Nash:
Early votes-600
Election Day-209
Absentee-23
Total votes-832/51.9%
Total Votes Cast in the Runoff Election:
Early votes-1,224
Election Day-346
Absentee-33
After reading the official results, McCann stated, “Lynda Nash was duly elected as the Council Member for Place 4.” She then made a motion to approve and accept the completion of the canvass.
Blomquist seconded the motion followed by Mayor Spencer Smith polling each member and their vote.
Blomquist, McCann, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, John Reider and Jody Nicholas all voted “Yes” to certify the results of the canvass.
Helsham reported that a ceremony will be held at the beginning of the 5 p.m., Jan. 12 council meeting, to honor Reider for his serviceon the council for two three-year consecutive terms, the maximum according to the City Charter.
Next will be the swearing-in of Nash who will then take her seat as Councilwoman-Place 4 on the council.
