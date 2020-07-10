On the table for discussion and informational purposes only at Tuesday’s telephonic workshop meeting of the Harker Heights City Council were presentations by the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity regarding a proposed partnership to build a new community in the northwest area of Harker Heights and a demonstration by Tembel Developments LLC about the development of an RV Resort to be located at 12025 E. Knights Way.
Ken Cates, CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, explained to the council the specifics of a plan to build a community on undeveloped land owned by the city that would provide a model for public and private and nonprofit partners to come together and build extremely affordable homes for residents and veterans.
Cates said, “We would like you to consider donating the 2.8 acres of land needed for this project, which increases grant requests through matching, a resolution supporting this project that strengthens Habitat for Humanity’s grant requests and shows support of the project when it’s provided to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, request the city staff to pledge to process an expedited final plat for completion and assistance with City Community Development grant writing.”
The proposed community would be 16-19 single-family homes from one bedroom/one bath up to four bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms. Curbs and sidewalks along the street also would be included.
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is requesting that the city consider a cost reduction of the project by waiving estimated building permit fees of $6,500 and water and sewer tap fees of $23,000 that is approximately $1,840 per unit based on the construction of 16 homes.
The cost of the project, including infrastructure, is approximately $1.3 million.
According to Cates, the projected schedule for completion, based on current COVID-19 protocols is as follows:
July 2020 — partners identified, cost review
September-November 2020 — design, Harker Heights approval
December 2020-February 2021 — street development, water & sewer.
March-May 2021 — begin building 3-5 homes
June-November 2021 — continue building homes, all homeowners moved in before Christmas 2021.
The second agenda item was presented by Kent Emery and his wife, Mia, and Bill Evatt, the current owners of the Basin RV Resort, located at 10502 E. FM 2410, in Belton, who are seeking to open a second resort within the Harker Heights city limits. The proposed new location is on a 14.903-acre tract of land at 12025 E. FM 2410.
Joseph Molis, director of planning and development, said during the meeting that this is an upscale RV resort that would provide recreational vehicle camping, vacation cabin rentals and other features such as an indoor heated pool.
Emery, an owner of Basin RV Resort, explained why his company would build another RV Resort just a mile away from one that already exists.
He said, “The first reason is that we’re turning away guests on a daily basis because our growth has exceeded our capacity. Secondly, by building in Harker Heights we’ll be part of a city that attracts guests and we’ll also add an upscale RV resort to the local attractions listing. It will be a welcome addition to the city.”
