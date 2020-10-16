The Harker Heights City Council this week considered approving authorization of a coronavirus relief fund water payment assistance grant program.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act established the Coronavirus Relief Fund to make payments to states and local governments for specified uses.
The fund amount allotted to the City of Harker Heights is $1,789,370. The 20 percent initial drawdown of $357,874 was received Sept. 18 and leaves $1,431,496 remaining to spend.
The staff has developed a funding proposal for a Water Payment Assistance Grant Program for $75,000 of the remaining allocation.
As of Oct. 5, there were past due bill amounts totalling about $71,800 in residential accounts and $2,300 in commercial accounts.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealilee said, “We can’t determine at this time which of these may or may not be due to the economic hardships caused by the pandemic; however, we also did not want to underfund the grant program,” she said.
“In the event that some water account holders cannot make a case for being past due because of the pandemic, we are also prepared to begin COVID-19 payment plans. This will allow residents to begin making payments on their bills without accruing further late fees ($15 monthly) and without residents having to worry about disconnection.”
The staff, however, would like to begin disconnecting for non-payment but not until after the holidays on Jan. 4, 2021.
Lealilee also discussed the approval of a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy Corp., Mid-Tex Division regarding the company’s 2020 rate review.
The City of Harker Heights, along with 171 other Mid-Texas cities served by Atmos Energy Corp. is a member of the Atmos Steering Committee (ACSC). Atmos Mid-Tex claimed that its cost-of-service, tested in December 2019 entitled it to $141.2 million of additional system-wide revenues. Standards set by ACSC required Atmos to reduce its request to $136.3 million.
ASCS consultants concluded that the system-wide deficiency should be $111.5 million instead of the claimed $136.3 million, a difference of $24.8 million.
The Council approved a negotiated settlement between the ACSC Executive Committee and Atmos Mid-Tex to receive a $90 million increase from ACSC cities effective in December.
The impact on the average residential rate is an increase of $5.15 per month or 9.9 percent and $15.48 or 6.6 percent for average commercial usage.
Additional items approved by the Council included:
Approval of a preliminary plat by Jerome Gomer and his representative, Mitchell and Associates, for 1.376 acres of vacant land along Ponca Trace. This is the third and final phase outlined in the Sapiah Plains development. The applicant has proposed six duplex lots — a total of 12 dwelling units.
Approval of an application by Remco Properties for approval of a concept plan of approximately 6.197 acres of land located within the 700 block of South Amy Lane. The plan outlines a single-phase development consisting of 20 duplex lots; a total of 40 units.
The Building and Standards Commission ordered that 21 units of the Lynn Drive complex be demolished in 2012; the property owner appealed this decision. The appeals process was completed this summer and the city has proceeded with the demolition of the units. Part of that demolition project is asbestos abatement. The Council has approved that abatement Division 7 Waterproofing, LLC complete the project at a cost of $34,950.
