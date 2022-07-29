Council

City Councilman Sam Halabi, foreground, and other members of the Harker Heights City Council look over staff reports during Tuesday’s regular meeting at Harker Heights City Hall.

 bob massey | Herald

There was more business to tend to on the July 26 agenda by the Harker Heights City Council besides holding a public hearing and voting on the proposed ordinance relating to and restricting low-level marijuana enforcement in the City.

Public Works Director Mark Hyde announced to the Council that the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization (KTMPO) allocated $3,581,020 in Category 7 funds to the City of Harker Heights for the construction of the Warriors Path, Phase 2 Project.

