There was more business to tend to on the July 26 agenda by the Harker Heights City Council besides holding a public hearing and voting on the proposed ordinance relating to and restricting low-level marijuana enforcement in the City.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde announced to the Council that the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization (KTMPO) allocated $3,581,020 in Category 7 funds to the City of Harker Heights for the construction of the Warriors Path, Phase 2 Project.
This program requires a minimum of 20% local funding in the amount of $716,204. Additionally, the city will be responsible for 100% of all cost overruns for the construction of the project.
Hyde said, “The let date for the project is scheduled for August 2023 and is budgeted in the FY 2023-24 Capital Improvement Fund.
The council approved, by a 4-0 vote, authorizing the city manager to execute an advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for a surface transportation program metropolitan mobility project.
Mayor Spencer Smith said, “Under the KTMPO, this project has risen up into their top four projects to show the importance of it and the funding that’s become available.
These Category 7 funds, as it shows in the agreement, are for metropolitan mobility and rehabilitation. The city works closely with KTMPO on this and other projects plus other areas of funding. This has worked well with other cities and counties and is a really good thing as we get the second part of the three segments. Someday, I guess we’ll connect the part that takes us up to Old Nolanville Road but it’s not on the radar right now.
This is a good thing for the city and our neighbors in Nolanville. Coming up is another project for Nolanville that will be a bike/pedestrian trail that
will go all the way down Nolanville Road to the intersection at CEFCO as well with construction of a new bridge across Nolan Creek.”
The council also heard a presentation by Rebecca Caldwell concerning the need for continued street repair on Loblolly, water conservation in the city, lowering the speed limit along Cedar Knob Road, suggested trash alternatives, and reducing the cost of mailing utility bills.
Resident Nigel Dunn addressed the council concerning the lack of anti-bullying programs in the schools, active shooter drills and lack of security in Killeen ISD schools.
“I have no confidence in sending my kids back to school this fall because of the lack of response I get when I bring up the issues and ask what’s being done to keep our children safe.”
Lisa Williams expressed her displeasure that Grande Communications and other providers of the same nature have already begun fiber optic construction along her street and that contractors have approached her at home and stated that the city of Harker Heights had given them permission to do so, then added that she had no choice in the matter.
City Manager Mitchell informed Williams that this is not a city initiative and that he would really appreciate her taking time to meet with city staff to receive an explanation.
Her main complaint was that there was no communication provided that this would be happening in her neighborhood.
Angie Wilson, chair of the Parks and Recreation Board and Tree Advisory Board, shared an annual report from fiscal year 2021. Wilson’s comprehensive report covered multiple activities of the board and the multiple programs offered by Parks and Recreation.
The report included updates on improving the parks and programs, how people had made the difference, data of parks and recreation by the numbers, the number of staff and leadership and a host of awards won by parks and recreation.
