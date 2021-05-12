The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday discussed what can be done about increasing the city’s representation on the Board of Directors of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
City Manager David Mitchell began the discussion by stating that the Board of Directors of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County is currently selected under a method that was adopted by the taxing units of Bell County in 1985.
Mitchell said, “The population of Harker Heights at that time was about 10,000 people.”
The city’s population has now grown to over 30,000 residents.
Under the method used at that time — and still used today — the seven-member board consists of Bell County-1 member, City of Killeen-1 member, Killeen ISD-1 member, City of Temple-1 member, Temple ISD-1 member, and the City of Belton and Belton ISD-jointly share a member. All other taxing units in the County, including Harker Heights — jointly appointed one member.
Harker Heights has grown significantly since 1985 and is now the third largest city in Bell County. Per the Council’s direction, the City Staff has issued a letter to the Bell County Appraisal District (Bell CAD) stating a desire to have representation more in line with how the County has grown.
The city’s representative on the board is Jared Bryan, who is the board’s president.
“I will say about Mr. Bryan is that he has been very helpful to the city and he is here today to continue that assistance,” Mitchell said.
Bryan reported that after the State Attorney General released his opinion on the makeup of the board, BCAD sent out a letter to get feedback about that issue and Harker Heights was the only entity to respond.
Bryan said, “Unfortunately, the options of change are either you get all the 28-30 entities in the county to agree to a new setup of the board or the largest taxing entities get the largest share of the vote for the board seats. The largest listed by revenue are: Killeen ISD, Bell County, Temple ISD, Belton ISD, the City of Killeen and the City of Temple.
In response to a question from Councilmember Jackeline Soriano Fountain asking about why not try to gain a seat for Harker Heights, Bryan said, “I think getting a change would be difficult at best. If we try and fail, then we have to go back to the statutory setup, which means that none of the entities would be represented because those top five people will have the say on who is up there. My fear is that it opens up a door to less representation on the board of directors. I think it would backfire on us.”
Mitchell said, “My suggestion for the council is that we ride the horse we’re on and not take the risk of opening up a can of worms.”
In other business, the council received an update on Capital Improvement Projects by Public Works Director Mark Hyde.
The list of capital improvements began with an update that Fire Station # 2 is complete except for a few additional purchases.
Other items on the list and their cost include:
Central Fire Station Parking Lot-$139,270
Wastewater Plant Stairway Safety-$64,000
Rattlesnake Road Street Improvement-$572,495.56
2021 Street Improvements-$2 million projected to begin construction in September with completion in December
Pinewood Drive Drainage Channel-$179,926
Drainage Master Plan at Goode-Connell Park Detention Facility-$992,200,
Drainage Master Plan Phase 1-$405,000, Phase 2-$660,660, Phase 4-$1,036,800
Mountain Lion Road Drainage Replacement at Pontiac Drive-$91,190
Jorgette Drive Bank Stabilization-$100,000
Roy Reynolds Bridge Abutment Stabilization-$122,115
Connell Low Water Crossing-$17,000,
FM 2410 Utility Relocation- unknown
Second Belt Filter Press at the Wastewater Sludge Dewatering Building-$450,000
Rummel Lift Station Wastewater Capacity Expansion-$785,000
VFW Lift Station Upgrade-$50,000
Sidewalk-Prospector Trail to Vineyard Trail-$562,800
The original budgeted total capital improvement project expenditures are $14,705,200. The projected actual cost is $19,302,133.
