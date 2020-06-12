Whether by way of a vehicle, bicycle, school bus or walking, safely getting students to and from classes at the new Nolan Middle School campus, now under construction on Warriors Path Road, was a topic discussed by the Harker Heights City Council during Tuesday’s telephonic meeting.
The city has already made a huge commitment to the new school in providing infrastructure, water and sewer, and street improvements. The city and the Killeen Independent School District have been working together on the fast track to have the structure completed by the time classes begin in the fall of this year.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde said, “Initially, the student population will be 1,904 students along with 100 staff members.”
The campus is located between Warriors Path Road and Pueblo Trace with entrances and exits on both roadways.
Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd said, “With the anticipated increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic, we recommend a four-way stop intersection at Pueblo Trace and Pima Trail. The four-way stop will provide a safe crosswalk for students entering and leaving the campus each day.”
According to Hyde, there is already a stop sign on Pima Trail at Pueblo Trace. Killeen ISD has extended Pima Trail into the middle school campus, which has created a four-way street intersection at Pueblo Trace and Pima Trail.
“This is a good thing not only for the activity on the campus itself but the new construction that is going on nearby,” Mayor Spencer Smith said.
By a unanimous 5-0 vote, the council voted to add three stop signs at the intersection of Pueblo and Pima Trail.
The council also approved a couple of changes to zoning designations.
Justin and Kristina Carter have applied to change the zoning of a One-Family Dwelling District to a Rural One-Family Dwelling District on property in Lakeside Hills, a subdivision that contains 6.11 acres, located at 10518 Meadow Circle.
The property consists of approximately six acres of vacant land. The request will enable the applicant to build a primary residence along with a shop building and the potential for maintaining part of the property for keeping chickens and goats.
A property, located southwest of the intersection of Jamie Road and North Mary Jo Drive, rezoned in September 2019 as requested by a previous owner, has been sold to Mark Mayoras of Soldiers First, and he is requesting a change from the current zone of Multi-Family District to Two-Family Infill Dwelling District.
The property consists of about 2.48 acres of vacant land; what was previously a mobile home park. If the zoning is changed, Mayoras plans to construct duplexes on a minimum 6,000-square- foot lot.
He has proposed 10 lots and a total of 20 dwelling units.
The council approved the change in rezoning by a 5-0 vote.
Council members also unanimously approved a preliminary plat for the 4.58 acres of land at Jamie Road and North Mary Jo Drive.
Phase One of the development includes lots 1,8, and 9 and will accommodate three duplexes per lot that will front along North Mary Jo Drive and gain access to existing six-inch water and wastewater lines.
Phase Two will consist of the remaining seven lots that will gain access from the private drive, Jan Circle.
The second phase will also require the upsizing of all the existing two-inch water lines and the installation of a six-inch sewer line within Jan Circle.
