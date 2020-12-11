The Harker Heights City Council considered a long and varied agenda Tuesday, in its last meeting of the calendar year.
Among the items discussed:
Consideration of a single-phase development concept plan and preliminary plat approval of the Abhooha Toklo addition located within the 1700 block of Warriors Path,
The Harker Heights Police Department’s participation in the selective traffic enforcement grant program.
A residential zoning change to property located at 106 W. Kathey Road
A residential zoning change to property located at 1408 Yuma Drive
A residential zoning change generally located north of Killeen ISD Middle School # 14 along Warriors Path.
Other business discussed included:
Authorizing signers for all financial transactions conducted by the City, approving the Harker Heights Coronavirus Relief Fund Water Payment Assistance Grant Program and a request for facility rental at the Community Park Pavilion.
A closed meeting was held to discuss with attorneys about pending litigation and other matters. No action was taken.
In other business, the council unanimously voted to approve the following:
The Abooha Toklo Addition, a single-phase development consisting of 43 two-family dwelling district lots on 12.46 acres of land. The concept plan has identified a street extension of Tejas Trail from Pueblo Trail to Warriors Path, (2)
Plat approval for 1.807 acres of vacant land along Pontotoc and Pueblo Trace. This is the second phase of development as outlined in the concept plan which was approved by the P & Z on June 24 and the City Council on July 14 and is zoned mixed residential
The Harker Heights Police Department (HHPD) will apply for a Federal/State funded grant of $11,998.79 through the Texas Department of Transportation known as the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) that is used to fund the salaries of qualified officers to perform extra hours of traffic enforcement in predetermined areas that have statistically shown to have a higher number of crashes that led to incapacitating injuries or death.
Chief Phil Gadd reported that TxDOT does an assessment of all agencies that participate across the state and found that in the first year HHPD was number one in Texas for the most reduced number of crashes in our community.
Concerning requests for zoning changes, the Council voted 5-0 to approve a request from Central Texas and Heating and Air Conditioning to change the current zone of one-family dwelling district to secondary and Highway Business District in order to accommodate a storage building for its adjacent business at 104 Veterans Memorial Blvd. The building will be used for storage for HVAC parts and supplies and other related materials.
The council, with a 5-0 vote, disapproved an applicant’s request to change the current zoning of multi-family dwelling district to one family manufactured home dwelling district on the property at 1408 Yuma Trail. She had wished to rezone the vacant lot that would permit a manufactured home be built at that location. After several minutes of discussion by telephone between council members, the applicant, and staff, Councilman Reider asked if she had considered a modular home and stated that if so, it would a much better direction for her. He reminded the applicant that even though the council had disapproved her original request, she still has the ability to pursue the modular home approach.
A fourth applicant requested a change from the current zoning of one-family dwelling district to two-family dwelling district on 6.51 acres of a 47.626 acre tract of land to the north of Killeen ISD Middle School # 14 along Warriors Path. The zoning change will enable him to construct approximately 20 duplexes. The remaining 41 acres will be dedicated to single-family residents.
Due to the fact that the P & Z voted unanimously to recommend denial of changing the zoning designation, a district change required a three-fourths (super majority) approval vote by the Council.
The Council did approve the zone change by a vote of 4-1, with Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist voting against it.
The City Council will not be meeting on either Dec. 15 or 22. There will a posting for a 3 p.m. special meeting on Dec. 29 to canvass votes from the Dec. 19 runoff election between Lynda Nash and Terry Delano. The meeting only requires two council members to conduct the canvass and will not require participation by all the members.
The next official council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.