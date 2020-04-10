The Harker Heights City Council called a special meeting Tuesday to consider approving an ordinance extending the city’s declaration of a public health emergency through April 30, to match directives issued at the state and county level.
The council approved the ordinance by a 5-0 vote.
This was the first telephonic meeting in “real time” provided by the council and city staff, making it possible for the public to hear the audio portion of the meeting along with the capability for residents to ask questions of the council during the course of the “live” meeting.
In response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration of the public health threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the council was allowed to temporarily suspend certain provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act for the purpose of holding telephonic meetings.
Tuesday’s meeting was held with Mayor Spencer Smith, City Manager David Mitchell and City Secretary Julie Helsham present in Council Chambers in the Heights Municipal Building, while the other members of the council participated from remote locations.
Beginning with the April 14 meeting at 5 p.m., the public will be able to participate remotely by dialing-in using the toll-free number, 877-568-4106 and using the access code: 313-460-669.
The access information will always be included on the agenda packet that is posted 72 hours prior to the beginning of the council meeting at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us.
The system at the Harker Heights City Hall is set up for an audio feed only. Video will not be available, according to city officials.
The public will be permitted to offer comments telephonically as provided by the agenda. Written comments or questions may be submitted, two hours before the meeting to the City Secretary’s Office at jhelsham@harkerheights.gov.
When submitting written questions or comments, a name and address must be attached.
An audio recording of each meeting will also be posted on the city’s website.
Mitchell began the meeting discussion by explaining that the state of Texas and Bell County have both issued disaster declarations that cover Harker Heights in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the city to receive reimbursements for COVID-19 expenditures, the Texas Municipal League guided Mayor Smith to issue a disaster declaration for Harker Heights, which he did on March 20, 2020.
Mitchell said, “Action is now required by the Council to extend this declaration to April 30 in order to match recent directives from the State and Bell County.
This ordinance extends the declaration, ratifies the mayor’s declaration, aligns the City’s COVID-19 response measures to those issued by the county and state and provides the mayor the authority to end the declaration.”
If Bell County or the state modifies their orders then the city’s requirements would automatically reflect these modifications. Council members would not be required to reconvene and approve each change to the city directive.
Numbers released just minutes prior to the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting indicate that there were 71 cornavirus cases in Bell County. Of the three additional cases that day, two were residents of Killeen and one from Harker Heights.
As of April 8, there were 74 cases in Bell County. Harker Heights had seven cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Those who have recovered from the virus in the county totals 15. Two patients, both from Temple, are deceased.
Mayor Pro-Tem Michael Blomquist made a motion to accept the resolution, as presented. Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain seconded the motion, which was approved unanimously.
Just prior to adjournment, Councilwoman Jennifer McCann said, “I have a positive announcement for today. I just wanted to say thank you to all those who’ve been so supportive to the city, including all the business owners who are going through a difficult time and banding together. The silver lining of a bad situation is that we’ve all come together and we’ll get past this.”
Blomquist said, “If we follow the guidelines and wash our hands, we’ll get through this!”
Fountain said, “Thanks for the work it took to bring this meeting to completion. I know there are lot of people who would like to be hibernating and others who would really rather be at work. Thanks for everything you do and stay safe.”
