In addition to voting in favor of speed limit changes along Warriors Path Road as Nolan Middle School opens to students in September, the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday agreed to extend the Public Health Emergency Declaration through Aug. 31. Mayor Spencer issued the first declaration for Harker Heights on March 20.
In other business, an economic development incentive agreement was approved with the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity to develop a minimum of 10 affordable single-family homes within five years. The development is expected to add at least $1.5 million in appraised value to the City tax rolls.
The council also approved the authorization of incentives to waive certain fees and grant a piece of city-owned property for the development of the 10 homes in Harker Heights.
In response to a petition from Bell County Judge David Blackburn, the Council voted to annex the expanded portion of Warriors Path, which has been completed and accepted by the Public Works Department. The annexation would encompass approximately 2,650 linear feet of Warriors Path including the right of way in front of the new middle school.
By a 4-0 vote, council members approved a resolution adopting the investment policy of the city, authorizing the city’s investment broker/dealer list and approved a list of investment sponsors.
In other action, the Council received a report concerning the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Third Quarter investments. As of June 30, 2020, investments total $28,797,513.92 that was $3,046,566.25 less than the $32,382,438.63 invested as of June 30, 2019.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a request from Zubeena Catania for a facility rental at the Harker Heights Community Park Pavilion for a birthday party that will include 15-20 people in attendance.
Following an executive session, the council approved the following changes to City Manager David Mitchell’s salary and benefits package that will go into effect Oct. 1.
Mitchell’s annual salary will be $158,014, a 3 percent increase over his current salary. The phone/car allowance will remain the same, health insurance coverage will be the Scott and White Family Care Plan, $833.33 will be added monthly to the Nationwide Retirement Savings Plan, and an annual leave buy-back of up to 200 hours. The council will extend his current contract from Sept. 30, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023.
