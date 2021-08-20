The Harker Heights City Council heard and viewed an overall preview of the budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 at a Tuesday workshop meeting in the Kitty Young Council Chambers, as presented by Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee.
According to Lealiiee, the proposed FY 2022 budget is balanced with total revenues of $55,169,700 and total expenditures of $64,045,700.
The difference is largely due to two large funding transactions.
About $2.5 million is being moved from the general fund to the capital improvements fund to pay for road repairs necessitated by the severe winter storm.
Another $5.2 million is being moved to create the Coronavirus Fund.
Both moves are classified as an expenditure.
“It also includes capital expenditures funded by prior-year certificates of obligation,” Lealiiee said of the $64 million total.
Harker Heights is still waiting for another $4 million in federal coronavirus funding, which will bring the entire city fund to $9.15 million.
The proposed tax rate is 65.19 cents per $100 valuation, which is lower than the 67.27-cent voter approval rate but higher than the no new revenue rate of 63.05 cents. The current tax rate for FY 2021 is 67.70 cents per $100 valuation.
Lealilee noted in a phone interview Wednesday that the city had not raised the 67.70-cent tax rate since it was first instituted in 2011.
The tentative schedule below includes the recording of the vote on the preliminary tax rate (the rate at which the adopted rate cannot exceed), the public hearings, and the adoptions of the budget and tax rate.
The proposed budget has been posted on the City’s website, harkerheights.gov.
The schedule includes:
1. Tuesday, Aug. 17 — The proposed budget was filed with the city secretary.
2. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m. Recording of the vote on the preliminary ad valorem tax rate and schedule public hearings.
Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m., Activities Center-Budget retreat and council discussion.
4. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m.-Adoption of the budget and fee schedule, ratification of tax revenue increase, and tax rate public hearing and adoption.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said, “Citizens are welcome to attend any of the budget meetings being held over the next few weeks. The budget belongs to our residents and we want them to take advantage of every opportunity to hear about it, ask questions and express concerns.”
Among the highlights of the budget presentation by Lealiiee was a statement required by Texas House Bill 3195, passed during the 80th Legislative Session.
It reads, “This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $665,294 or 4.9%, and of that amount $209,604 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.”
Lealiiee said, “In 2007, the state Legislature added this amendment to the Local Government Code Section 102.005 requiring that proposed budgets that raise more property tax revenue than in the previous year include this statement in the HB 3195 section.”
Lealiiee said, “What should also be kept in mind is that the 2021 certified taxable value is a 9.0% increase from the 2020 levy total (2020 finalized taxable values) which is used to calculate this statement.
“New property on the tax rolls, including any improvements, totals $32,152,746 of the 2021 certified taxable value or $209,604 when multiplied by the proposed tax rate.”
The overview did reveal a couple of new items.
In the Budget at a Glance portion was the Coronavirus Fund as a new fund for the 2022 fiscal year and separates out the COVID-19 revenues that will remain at the end of this fiscal year.
A new Drop Site Fee is also being proposed. Usage of the Drop Site has become increasingly popular, especially through the pandemic and after the Winter Storm.
In both instances, residents have taken advantage of the time to get cleaning done. This has caused expenses for this free service to increase over time.
Staff has included in the budgeted revenues a $1 fee to be included in each resident’s bill every month and estimates are that it will bring in approximately $135,000 during the 2022 fiscal year.
The City of Harker Heights will also be facing to lose over $2.9 million from property tax revenue from the 100% disabiled veteran tax exemptions for the 2022 fiscal year.
Council members left Tuesday’s workshop with thick binders in hand that they will use over the next nine days to study and prepare for the budget retreat.
The retreat gives the council and staff an opportunity to discuss specific line items in the proposed budget and discuss the tax rate.
