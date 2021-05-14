At the May 4 Harker Heights Council regular meeting, council members heard a report concerning the fiscal year 2019-2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) presented by Dane Legg, a representative of Lott, Vernon and Company P.C.
According to Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee, the audit has been completed and was submitted to the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) to determine its eligibility for the Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting Program. If granted, the City will have received this award for the past 27 years in a row.
This is Lealiiee’s first time since being named finance director that she coordinated her staff to work with auditors and complete this CAFR report.
A sample of financial highlights from the CAFR includes:
The City’s total net position increased over $5.8 million ending Sept. 30, 2020. A total of $2.8 million of the increase can be attributed to the increase in capital assets.
The city’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of $19.1 million, a decrease of $1.4 million in comparison to the prior year due to the completion of the Warrior’s Path reconstruction capital improvement project. Of the governmental funds reported combined fund balances, $13.4 million or 70 percent is available for spending within the city’s guidelines.
Residential growth overall has seen a decrease in numbers and valuation. Single-family permits decreased by 29 permits, a decrease in value of $10.2 million. Two-family residential permits increased by 24 permits, an increase in value of $4 million. New commercial permits decreased by seven permits and decreased in value by $46.6 million due to the new Killeen ISD middle school.
The City has very strong liquidity providing for very strong cash levels as well as good management along with good financial policies and practices. In fiscal year 2006, the City Council approved reserve requirements of three months operating expenses in the General Fund providing for strong budgetary flexibility and strong budgetary performance. At the end of fiscal year 2020, the General Fund had a $13.4 million unassigned fund balance, which equates to over six months of operating fund balance.
Legg said, “You have a separate bound report because the federal COVID grants you received were more than $750,000. Everything is positive in light that you were a good grantee for these pandemic funds.”
“A document that includes answers required of the auditor to share with the Council is also part of this report. It relates to whether we had issues with the audit. All of the answers are of a positive nature,” according to Legg.
A final comment letter is included and states what the auditing firm believes needs to be changed to strengthen internal controls and improve the City.
“This year we looked at a leftover bank reconciliation issue that we worked on with your former finance director, Alberta (Barrett), but never resolved. You have reconciliation with the bank that takes your general ledger cash and reconciles it with what’s in the bank. These are things that haven’t cleared the bank such as outstanding checks, deposits and transfers. Reconciling items this year would have been adjusting journal entries, a practice that has been done in the past.We suggest that this be done and that the report clearly reflects activity between the general ledger and the bank.”
Lealiiee has already put this in place for the current fiscal year, so this should not be an issue going forward.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “This has been a very difficult year with the pandemic that affected the auditors and scheduling their time here.
“Ayesha was also short-staffed during that time, but kudos to all of you who were involved in this successful audit.”
