Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell began Tuesday’s City Council meeting by introducing the details of a proposed ordinance to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement in the city in response to a citizen initiative petition filed with the City Secretary’s Office on June 3.
Four Harker Heights residents — Kayren Gray, Charles Wilson, Stacey Wilson and Dr. Eddie West Jr. — signed up to speak before the council in favor of the proposed ordinance.
Mayor Spencer Smith explained to those who came to the meeting to speak that the council would not respond to their comments but would give each person three minutes to share their thoughts.
Mitchell said, “Any initiative ordinance may be submitted to the council by a petition signed by qualified electors of the city equal in number to at least 25 percent of the number of votes cast at the last regular municipal election which was held on May 1, 2021. A total of 1,393 votes were cast in that election.
At least 348 signatures of qualified electors of the city were needed for the petition.”
Resident Kayren Gray told the Herald at the meeting that as of Tuesday, 500 residents had signed the petition.
Mitchell then read aloud the proposed ordinance, which was titled “An Ordinance to Eliminate Low-Level Marijuana Enforcement.” The highlights of the ordinance included:
1. Ending citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (Chapter 133, Sec. 133.01);
2. Citations for possession of drug residue or drug paraphernalia shall not be issued in lieu of a possession of marijuana charge (Section 133.02);
3. Prohibition against using City funds or personnel to conduct THC concentration (Section 133.03)
4. Prohibition against City Police using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure (Section 133.04)
5. Training and policy updates; community involvement (Section 133.05)
6. Discipline (Section 133.06)
7. Reporting (Section 133.07)
After the reading of the ordinance, City Attorney Charlie Olson told the Council, “Tonight, you’ve taken the first steps by acknowledging the filing of the petition and having the initiative read aloud.
Now you will set a public hearing for July 26, when the Council is required by the charter to discuss and vote on the ordinance. I would say that the July 26 date is a good one and will get this moving ahead.”
The City of Killeen is considering a similar ordinance and has scheduled a public hearing on the issue for July 19.
Charles Wilson was one of the four who shared their thoughts about the decriminalization of marijuana. Wilson quoted a veteran concerning this issue by saying, “This is long overdue.
“It’s a common sense and compassionate issue. It’s an empathy issue. We’re talking about people who are suffering in many ways.”
The council then voted unanimously (3-0) to hold a public hearing and vote on the initiative.
Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann and Council Member Lynda Nash both had excused absences and were not at the meeting.
In other action Tuesday, Tracy Brown Green, commander, and John Footman, senior vice president, of the 1876 Order the Purple Heart presented the city with a Purple Heart parking sign and Purple Heart Coin.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor welcomed a large crowd of parks and recreation staff to the dais and presented a proclamation declaring July 2022 as Parks and Recreation Month and July 15, 2022, as Parks and Recreation Professionals Day.
In other business, the Council voted to allow the serving of alcoholic beverages at the Harker Heights Chamber Music Friendly Event on July 22 at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater.
The council also heard a presentation about activities of the Library Board from Chair Barbara Kelly.
Following a meeting in executive session, Council Member Sam Halabi made a motion to extend the contract of City Manager David Mitchell with the following changes: 1. Extension of his contract for an additional two years, 2. A 5% salary increase, 3. increase the city’s contribution to deferred compensation by $10,500 and 4. Increase his retention incentive by $20,000.
There will no City Council Workshop on Tuesday, July 5, and City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
