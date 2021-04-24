The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday heard a presentation concerning sex offender residency and the establishment of Child Safety Zones through development of a corresponding ordinance.
Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez began her presentation with four reasons why a sex offender is required to register. They include any person, (1) with a reportable conviction or adjudication, (2) required to register as a condition of parole or release to mandatory supervision, (3) required to register as a condition of community supervision, or (4) is an extrajurisdictional registrant must register as a sex offender.
Sex offender residency requirements include: (1) register with local law enforcement where they reside, (2) registration includes data such as name, address, color photograph and the offense, (3) periodically report to local law enforcement any changes to their information and (4) an offender who fails to comply with any registration requirement is subject to felony prosecution.
Ramirez, said, “Not everyone, however, is required to file in the State of Texas. There are certain conditions such as timeline and types of offenses that do not require them to register with local law enforcement.
Each municipality is required to identify with the Child Safety Zones.
They are what give cities the ability to establish areas where they would like for offenders to not have a permanent or temporary residence.”
In the local government code, “Child Safety Zone” means premises where children commonly gather. The term includes a school, day-care facility, playground, public or private youth center, public swimming pool, video arcade facility, or other facility that regularly holds events primarily for children.
The term does not include a church, as defined by Section 544.251, Insurance Code.
The city staff is working toward a final ordinance concerning the sex offender issue to be voted on by the council at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Ramirez said, “The ordinance to be voted on will include a sex offender definition, describe the Child Safety Zone as a zone extending 1,000 feet from the property line of the earlier mentioned facilities and added language by the city attorney to include video and amusement arcades, private and public parks, indoor and outdoor amusement centers catering primarily to minors and amusement parks.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “These are not magical safety zones; they are just one tool that combines with police monitoring and help from citizens who are aware of people who strangely seem to be out of place.
Most of these individuals are not committing the crime where they live. They are traveling to other areas and even cities as we have people that come into our city from other places. We must be vigilant.”
MISSION, vision STATEMENTs
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, said, “Based on guidance and discussion at the March 30 retreat, the city staff combined the council’s thoughts and attempted to capture your thoughts into new mission and vision statements.
The draft vision statement reads: “The City of choice for excellence in governance, safe neighborhoods, quality services and equal opportunity for all.”
The draft mission statement reads: “Working together to create and implement policies that turn the City’s Vision into a reality.”
All of the council members were pleased with both statements. Mayor Spencer Smith, however, did make a suggestion concerning the mission statement.
A phrase he would like to see worked into the mission statement is “Working together in harmony.”
KISD update
The council also heard an update from the Killeen Independent School District regarding enrollment, academic programs, projected growth and KISD facilities.
Following the presentation of a proclamation to Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft for the district’s assistance during the February winter storm,
Craft updated the council on the current school year, STAAR test, summer school, construction and offered an assessment looking forward.
Also Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance adopting and extending its water conservation and drought contingency plans for a period of five years.
There were no proposed revisions to the drought contingency plan.
There were, however, proposed revisions to the water conservation plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.