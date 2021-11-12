During a regularly scheduled Harker Heights City Council meeting on June 8, a 380 Economic Development Incentive agreement was approvedwith Gambit Social House Inc. which will construct and operate an entertainment venue for the city at the intersection of FM 2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
The agreement gets its name because it is in Chapter 380 of the Local Government Code and the Texas Local Government Code. It allows a city to establish and provide for the administration of one or more programs for making grants or loans of public money to promote economic development.
The agreement provides reasonable and adequate safeguards to ensure that he public receives sufficient benefits in exchange for incentives.
The Gambit agreement at the time it was approved by the council was that the Gambit Social House would be completed by March 31, 2022.
Even though at least one building is currently under construction, heavy rain has slowed work on the project early in the construction project.
A request from Gambit was presented to the council at Tuesday’s meeting asking the council to change the construction completion date be moved from March 31 to June 1, 2022.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the change in the completion date requested by Gambit Social House.
Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain had an excused absence and was not at the meeting.
Mitchell said, “The City used 380 agreements to lure Market Heights Shopping Center and Seton Medical Center to Harker Heights.
“It’s important to repeat again that this is rebate- and performance-driven. The city is not handing out dollars from the treasury to entice a business to come to town. These are dollars that will be produced by the business and we will rebate a portion of what they generate to lure them to this spot.”
The Gambit Social House is a part of the Escapology franchise family. Some of the escape room themes include Star Trek, Scooby Doo and an art heist.
The nine-hole mini golf isn’t the standard round of the game. The space will also include spaces to lounge and socialize indoors and outdoors.
The nearly 13,000-square-foot entertainment center also will host a multitude of strategic games.
