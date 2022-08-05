By a 4-1 vote, the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday, voted to approve an ordinance ordering a special election to be held Nov. 8, to submit to the public a proposed citizen-initiative ordinance to eliminate enforcement of misdemeanor laws relating to marijuana possession within the City of Harker Heights.
Council Member Sam Halabi, Place 5, cast the dissenting vote.
Halabi declined to offer comment on the vote, in a subsequent email to the Herald.
In reviewing how this process has evolved, City Secretary Julie Helsham shared background information in the Tuesday meeting agenda packets, noting that on June 3, a petition seeking to initiate an ordinance to restrict low-level marijuana enforcement in Harker Heights was filed with the City Secretary’s Office.
The petition was reviewed within the 10-day deadline in accordance with the City Charter. Helsham then notified the petition committee members that the petition was determined to be sufficient.
On June 28, at the regular open meeting of the City Council, Helsham submitted her certificate to the council stating the petition met all requirements in accordance with state law and was in compliance with Article VIII of the City Charter. The proposed initiative ordinance was read and a public hearing held on the proposed ordinance in accordance with the City Charter.
The City Charter requires the Council to take action on a petition within 60 days of the city secretary certifying the petition. If the Council does not pass the proposed ordinance or shall pass it in a form different than set forth in the petition, the proposed ordinance would be submitted to the electors.
On July 26, a public hearing was held and the City Council took final action on the ordinance with a vote of 4-0 to disapprove the proposed ordinance. Since the proposed ordinance by the initiative petition failed to pass, the proposed ordinance was submitted to the city’s electors in accordance with the City Charter.
In an email, the Herald on Wednesday asked City Manager David Mitchell to explain why the council must move this to the voters, to which he responded, “Section 8.07 of the City Charter provides that the Council shall take action on the ordinance proposed in the initiative petition. The ordinance was voted down. Section 8.08 of the Charter says that the ordinance shall be submitted to the electors in the event the Council votes it down. This is a mandatory requirement,” Mitchell said.
“By exercising the right of initiative, the people have essentially become the legislative branch of the city government in connection with this proposed ordinance. The Council becomes ministerial officers of the legislative process with a mandatory obligation to carry out the initiative process.
There is nothing in the Charter that qualifies the mandatory duty in this situation to call and hold an election even if, in the opinion of the Council, such election might result in the adoption of a void ordinance.”
In the interest of the public and to avoid voter confusion, the City of Harker Heights is seeking to have a joint election with the Office of Election Administration of Bell County on Nov. 8.
There will be seven early voting polling locations and 42 Election Day polling locations. The joint election will be countywide voting, which allows voters to vote at any polling location in Bell County.
Early voting will be conducted in person each weekday at the following locations:
Harker Heights-Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
Belton-Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Avenue
Killeen-Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive
Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop
Temple-Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way,
Salado-Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Early Voting Dates and Hours: Oct. 24-Oct. 28
(Monday-Friday) 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 29 (Saturday) 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 30 (Sunday) noon-6 p.m. and Oct. 31 thru Nov. 4 (Monday-Friday) 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Other important Election Dates
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Last Day to Register to Vote
Friday, Oct. 28 — Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (received, not postmarked)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day.
