Following a brief executive session at Tuesday’s meeting, the Harker Heights City Council reconvened in open session to announce the reappointment of Billy Ray Hall Jr. as the Municipal Court judge for the City of Harker Heights for a period of two years beginning in Oct. 1.
Hall’s base salary will be increased by 3%, his current cellphone stipend will be increased by $100 per month and his medical coverage will match the contribution provided for all city employees.
In other business, Jack Palmer, chair of the Public Safety Commission, provided the council with an annual update from Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Members of the committee include Palmer, Dick Dwinell, Louis Best, Wyatt Wetzel, Jennifer Hoffman (alternate) and YomiHardison (alternate).
The Public Safety Commission was established by the City Council as advisors in matters concerning the police, fire and emergency medical services departments of the city. They select the annual Firefighter of the Year, Police Officer of the Year and the Citizen of the Year. They also support the police department’s National Night Out, Citizen’s Police Academy and Coffee with a Cop.
Palmer said, “As an aside, Police Chief Phil Gadd decided that we didn’t need motorcycles anymore and got us the best deal he could for those motorcycles. All officers are in a car now and that’s a good thing.”
Winter Storm Uri took its toll on the lifeblood of the city including a piece of equipment at the Water Treatment Plant known as a Belt Filter Press, which is vital to the water treatment process. The substantial damage to the press was repairable but the Public Works Department decided it needs a backup and it’s time to purchase for a second belt filter press.
Director of Public Works Mark Hyde said, “This piece of equipment is a prime example that it takes a lot of money to provide services to the city.”
This new second belt filter will cost $898,500 and will be installed by Archer Western Construction, LLC. The city has funding budgeted from the American Rescue Plan Act Fund.
