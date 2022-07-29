Council

A large crowd was on hand at Harker Heights City Hall for a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana possession by the city’s police department. The City Council disapproved the measure, 4-0.

 Bob Massey | Herald

The Harker Heights City Council unanimously voted 4-0 Tuesday to disapprove a proposed ordinance to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement in the City of Harker Heights.

Council member Lynda Nash was not at the meeting due to an excused absence.

