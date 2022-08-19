The Harker Heights City Council has scheduled a 5 p.m. meeting on Aug. 23 in the Kitty Young Council Chamber to officially hold a public hearing on the budget and fee schedule, adoption of the budget and fee schedule and ratification of a tax rate increase, as applicable.

The City Council on Aug. 9 set a proposed ad valorem rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2023, a 7.19-cent decrease or 11% in comparison with the 65.19-cent rate in Fiscal Year 2022.

