The Harker Heights City Council has scheduled a 5 p.m. meeting on Aug. 23 in the Kitty Young Council Chamber to officially hold a public hearing on the budget and fee schedule, adoption of the budget and fee schedule and ratification of a tax rate increase, as applicable.
The City Council on Aug. 9 set a proposed ad valorem rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2023, a 7.19-cent decrease or 11% in comparison with the 65.19-cent rate in Fiscal Year 2022.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee said, “The City of Harker Heights’ proposed budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $578,541 or 4.2% and of that amount $180,556 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.”
The highest hurdle in preparing the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 is the impact of unfunded mandates.
Senate Bill 3, passed on June 6, 2021, requires all affected utilities in Texas to prepare and implement an Emergency Preparedness Plan (EPP) for extreme weather emergencies.
The city is currently in the implementation stage and obtaining engineering and construction quotes for obtaining gas generators to meet this requirement.
Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) became effective on Dec. 16, 2021. The compliance deadline is June 17, 2024.
The LCRR states that all municipalities are required to do a lead service line replacement plan, provide public communication, do water sampling and participate in a “find and fix” initiative for any lead contributing sources.
In addition, House Bill 3613 eliminates property taxes for military veterans with a 100% disability rating and their spouses. The city looks to lose over $3.2 million from the exemptions in the 2023 Fiscal Year.
The proposed budget and fee schedule are available for public viewing on the city’s website at www.harkerheights.gov.
A council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 3, to hold a public hearing on the tax rate and officially adopt the tax rate for FY 2022-2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.