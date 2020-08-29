Harker Heights City Council members voted Tuesday to unanimously approve an ordinance setting standard regulations for mobile food vendors and mobile food vendor courts.
Prior to the vote, Director of Planning and Development Joseph Molis updated the council by stating that the ordinance to regulate mobile food vendors and establish requirements for mobile food vendor courts was based on guidance from council workshops on May 19 and July 21.
“This was a culmination of input from the Council, a Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) workshop on June 24, and comments from local mobile food vendors and brick-and-mortar restaurants collected by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce,” said Molis.
The outcome of this process created a single ordinance that will provide comprehensive guidance to all who operate a mobile food vendor business.
Molis said, “When questions began to arise several months ago about mobile food vendors, there were no ordinances covering all the issues. It had our staff probing into ordinances that came close to addressing the questions that were coming hard and fast and staff had to infer requirements from multiple sections of the code.”
To begin the process of developing one ordinance, The Chamber surveyed mobile vendors and local restaurants to gather their comments regarding proposed mobile food vendor regulations, mobile food vendor court regulations and fair separation distances between mobile food vendors and existing brick-and-mortar restaurants.
The changes requested by the City Council to the draft ordinance are:
(1) A flow chart type of document will be drafted and disseminated with Mobile Food Vendor Permit Applications, and posted on the City’s website upon adoption of the ordinance and provided to the Chamber for their distribution to local and regional businesses,
(2) The separation distance will be 200 fee — provided the increase will allow ample street parking along the perimeter of Carl Levin Park. The chamber’s survey of local restaurants received limited responses with one indicating a preference to limit mobile food vendors to one area of town instead of utilizing a separation distance. Staff is recommending the 200-foot separation because it fits better with Councilrecommendations;
(3) The staff added a recommendation for mobile food vendors to locate in areas with complimentary menus but determined it not be a requirement because this is typically a market-driven response and in the interest of fairness and consistency, there is no such requirement for restaurants;
(4) Each vending unit will be allowed one sandwich board sign not to exceed four feet in height and eight square feet and one feather flag not to exceed eight feet in height;
(5) Mobile food vendors (such as ice cream trucks) will be allowed to operate for 15 minutes or less on public streets.
(6) The size of a mobile unit will be limited and trailers will not be allowed;
(7) Mobile food vendors will be required to carry liability insurance and post a sign at their location stating they have purchased insurance to cover activities at the vending unit
(8) The ordinance also provides enforcement mechanisms and penalties for non-compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.