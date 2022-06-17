The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday gave its unanimous support to a plan to purchase standby generators for the Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant, operated by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, the city’s water supplier.
The generators would provide backup power to the plant during an extended power outage, as required by state law.
Excluding Fort Hood’s contribution, the project total is $11,330,000 and would be funded through Water System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A.
Of that amount, the maximum aggregate principal amount for Harker Heights is $2,065,000. The debt service percentage for Harker Heights will be 18.2432.
The 87th Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 3, which amended various sections of the Texas Code, including Texas Water Code Chapter 13 to include additional provisions for emergency preparedness.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde said, “Affected water utilities, including Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 are required to develop/update and implement an emergency preparedness plan that demonstrates the utility’s ability to provide emergency operations during an extended power outage at a minimum water pressure of 20 psi.”
In other action, the council approved the awarding of a contract for the annual supply of direct read water meters at a cost of $144,717.60 to Core and Main of Belton.
Hyde said, “Core and Main included a bid for radio read water meters because of supply availability which could be delivered much sooner than the direct read water meters but they would cost more than $202,000.”
The direct read meters met the required warranty and regulatory specifications. The contract is for one year with renewal for two additional one-year options.
Also Tuesday, council members passed a resolution that suspended a June 17 date of Oncor’s rate increase for the maximum period allowed by law.
The rate suspension will allow the city — in conjunction with the Steering Committee of Cities served by Oncor — to evaluate the filing, determine whether the filing complies with law, and if lawful, to determine further strategy, including settlement, to pursue.
The resolution also gives the city time to study the request and establish reasonable rates.
The Steering Committee hires legal and consulting services and negotiates with Oncor plus directing any necessary litigation and appeals.
Oncor’s plan is to push through a rate increase of about 11.2% in residential rates and 1.6% in street lighting rates. A customer using 1,300 kWh per month would see their monthly bill increase by $6.02.
Although Oncor has increased its rates many times over the past few years, this is the first comprehensive base rate case since March 2017, according to City Manager David Mitchell.
Mitchell said, “We’ve been members of the Steering Committee of Cities for quite some time and what it allows us to do is partner with high-powered attorneys who specialize in these kinds of cases and join in with other cities in the review of those.
“Oncor prefers dealing with attorneys who serve the members of the Steering Committee rather than deal with each individual city.”
Also Tuesday, Mayor Spencer Smith presented a “Bright Star of Central Texas” proclamation to Michael Thompson as the 2022 Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area Entrepreneur of the Year.
Thompson accepted the challenge to start, own, and operate his first Lemonade Day Stand “GamerAde” and earned total revenue of $297.97 from Lemonade Day.
He donated a portion of the profit to the Texas Humane Heroes nonprofit organization.
Zoning designation changes approved by the council at Tuesday’s meeting included:
A change of a Multi-Family Dwelling District to a Two-Family Infill Dwelling District on property at 214 and 216 Bob White Lane
A One-Family Dwelling to Two-Family Dwelling District on property at 117 E. Valley Road.
Plat approvals by the Council included:
In the Fireside Heights Addition on property described as a 0.799 tract of land north of East. Knights Way and West of Warrior’s Path,
Comanche Land Third Unit on 0.77 acres of residential land south of Pontotoc Trace between Yuron Trace and Ponca Trace.
The council voted unanimously to disapprove the change of a zoning designation from One-Family Dwelling District to One-Family Dwelling District with a conditional use permit to allow for a pet grooming business located at 100 E. Woodlawn Drive.
The Planning and Zoning Commission also voted (6-1) to recommend disapproval of the applicant’s request.
The next meeting of the City Council will be a workshop at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.
