With the onset of COVID-19 has come a plethora of challenges especially in the areas of communication and the logistics of how to control large gatherings of people in one place.
Ribbon cuttings for businesses, streets, and other entities are popular in Harker Heights. With the help of technology, events that would normally draw large crowds have been moved to video platforms such as Facebook, You Tube, and television.
At its Oct. 6 workshop meeting, their Harker Heights City Council members found themselves in the midst of a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reconstruction of Warriors Path through a 5½-minute video produced by Walker Partners, the engineers and surveyors of the Warriors Path project in the vicinity of the new Nolan Middle School.
Preparing the virtual experience came from the creative thinking of Otto Weiderhold, PE, the senior vice president of Walker Partners.
The Warriors Path project involved a collaboration of a number of entities that included: Walker Partners, Killeen ISD, the City of Harker Heights, the City of Nolanville and Gary W. Purser Construction.
The video can be viewed by residents on the city’s website and Facebook page.
No action was taken on the remaining agenda items but the council received several presentations, including:
The “Take Me Home” program that will be implemented through the Harker Heights Police Department Healthy Homes Program. HHPD implemented the program on Oct. 7. It is a free service available to any resident in the city and allows for the identification and safe return of those who are unable to communicate vital information such as their name and address to law enforcement officers and telecommunicators.
A discussion of the Mask and Sanitizer Kit (M.A.S.K.) program. Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told the council that the idea of sanitizing kits was originally initiated by citizen conversations concerning the health and well being of people in the community to promote safety measures against COVID-19. The kits will be administered through the HHPD Healthy Homes program. Each kit will include a drawstring backpack, disposal mask, cloth mask, hand sanitizer, a pair of rubber gloves, alcohol wipes, thermometer, bar soap, face tissue, Band-Aids and bathroom tissue. Bark said, “Recipients must be Harker Heights residents who need these items. City Staff currently have 100 M.A.S.K. kits available for distribution.
A discussion about a proposed ordinance to authorize the keeping of backyard chickens by providing regulations regarding the location, maintenance of backyard chickens and prohibiting the chickens from walking or flying onto adjacent property. Residents have expressed an interest in keeping chickens to provide fresh eggs for their family. These requests have increased since March of 2020 due to the pandemic.
A presentation regarding the lease of Dana Peak Park, 560 acres of Army Corps of Engineers property at 3800 Comanche Gap Road.
