Harker Heights ended the year with 870 cumulative cases of COVID-19, and recorded 17 deaths from the virus.
The case total represents less than 7% of the county’s total number, even though Harker Heights’ population is about 8.25% of the county’s total.
The number of cases per 1,000 residents is 27.3 in Harker Heights, below the countywide average of 33.2 and Killeen’s figure of 32.7. Harker Heights’ number is far below Temple’s average of 53.6 and Belton’s 73.3 figure.
In other words, the infection rate among Harker Heights residents is below all other major cities in the county and lower than the county as a whole.
Still, residents are encouraged to continue taking precautions such as hand-washing, mask wearing and social distancing, especially in crowded areas such as grocery stores and restaurants.
Meanwhile, the first coronavirus vaccines arrived in Bell County in the last two weeks, and area hospitals are continuing to vaccinate their workers as a first step in the process.
Patrick Swindle, chief executive officer at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, said his hospital system is actively strategizing to avoid potential waste.
“Once you open a vial, you have to use it,” Swindle said. “For Moderna’s (vaccine), it’s 10 doses in one vial … so we have to make sure that we have 10 people ready to get that vaccine. If not, you can waste vaccines, and by golly, we’re not going to waste anything.”
Swindle said Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights began vaccinating its most at-risk staff upon receiving its first vaccine shipment.
“We’re trying to do our most at-risk folks first,” he said. “So that’s ER physicians, ICU nurses and those types of folks … to preserve our capacity to care for our patients whenever a surge may be.”
Over 200 of Seton Medical Center’s 546 employees have been vaccinated to date, and about 75 percent of its staff has indicated they would like to receive a vaccination, he said Wednesday.
Bell County has had at least 1,371 people receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Bell County Public Health District soon will join area hospitals in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, according to its director.
But the district has yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shipment and does not have an exact timeline for when it will start vaccinating residents.
“We know that some health departments in the state … started receiving (vaccines) last week, but we have not yet received a vaccine here,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We are expecting that perhaps this week or maybe next week that we should be getting some. We will be in tier two of ‘Phase 1A’ when that happens.”
That tier includes physicians, nurses, support staff, laboratory staff, rehabilitation staff, clinical diagnostic staff, non-911 transport, health care workers in detention facilities, community pharmacy staff, justices of the peace, medical examiners and school nurses.
On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Texas is currently registering a vaccine rate of 0.51 percent — a rate Robison-Chadwell said needs to reach at least 60 percent to be effective for herd immunity.
“The generally accepted threshold is 60 percent on the low end … 70 percent is a good moderate range and 85 percent would be better,” she said. “So it’s going to be a long time before we get there.”
Robison-Chadwell noted how frontline health workers in Bell County still need to receive their second doses of the vaccine.
“It’s seven to 14 days from the second dose for full immunity,” she said. “So we’re at the very start of this vaccination program, and it’s going to be a while before we see an impact.”
