More than 400 eager children and adults descended on the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library Wednesday morning to hear from the Creature Teacher Belinda Henry.
Henry and her intern, Carley Baum, led the audience on a “cruise” around the world to visit the homeland of several very interesting animals.
Bernice, a Burmese python, took a trip around the room on the shoulders of Baum while Henry talked about her natural habitat.
“Bernice could grow to be over 20 feet long,” Henry said, “she uses her forked tongue to smell the air around her.”
Other “stops” along the cruise route included the Sahara Desert, home to a Fennick Fox named Ember.
“Ember is nocturnal,” Henry said, describing the heat conditions in Africa.
“It’s cooler at night, so the fox adapts it’s eyesight and hunting methods based on the evening wildlife,” Henry said. “There are blood vessels in her oversized ears and the cooler breezes in the night help to cool the furry fox while patrolling the desert.”
Although the kids were introduced to Pepe the kinkachu, Lasagne the iguana and Prince Harry the Angora rabbit, the favorite was, by far, Crimson the Red Kangaroo. At only 7 months old, Crimson is still small.
“Male kangaroos can grow to be 6 feet tall when the become adults,” Henry said.
Kids learned various wildlife facts, animal classifications and more.
To wind up the hourlong “cruise,” attendees formed a line around the room and were treated to an up close experience with Bernice the Burmese python and Crimson the kangaroo.
The shows are a part of the Library’s Summer Reading Program and more events are planned.
The library is located at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
For more information, call 254-953-5491 or email Children’s Librarian Erica Rossmiller at erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.
