The Central Texas College Fine Arts Department will present its fall drama production, an original play written by student cast member Leo Rhoads with contributions from other cast members.
The three-act play, titled “Love and Loss,” will run Nov. 18-20 at the LBJ Fine Arts Auditorium. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. each night.
“Love and Loss” chronicles the different ways of mourning and remembering those precious to us as siblings, friends and lovers.
When high school senior Ellie Rodriguez dies tragically just before graduation, the sister, best friend and boyfriend are drawn together to pay tribute to Ellie’s life.
The show sees the surviving characters reminiscing as a way to process the grief, the sharing of memories with one another and trying to summarize the effect Ellie had on all of their lives. While most recounted memories are shared among the characters, each survivor has a chance to show the audience individually how they specifically remember Ellie.
“The concept of the show was thought of collaboratively,” Rhoads said. The entire cast and director spent a few hours brainstorming the theme for the show, and once ‘love and loss’ was settled on, I wrote a few test scenes and we workshopped the show from there. Half of the scenes I wrote were based on improv performed by the cast and the other half was largely inspired by personal experience.”
“Love and Loss” was written in 10 days in what Rhoads called a labor of love.
“The kinds of loss are more personal to me,” said Rhoads. “Every character in the show feels and expresses their grief differently, and I tried to recall real friends I’ve lost and arguments I’ve had while writing the more intense scenes.
“The multiple kinds of love the show walks through are inspired by the cast and their input on who their characters should be. I hope the way they are portrayed in the show can resonate somewhat with others.”
The cast features Rhoads as Linus, the best friend; Paola “Lola” Rivera as Ellie; Fallon Englekens-Kelley as Maven, the sister; and Wilson Adams as Apollo, the boyfriend.
Admission is $5 per person and proceeds benefit the Joe Russo Memorial Drama Scholarship Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.