Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center administrative offices and clinics will modify hours of operation Dec. 23-Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays.
Emergency services, inpatient care and labor and delivery services will not be affected and will remain open every day.
Monroe and Bennett Health Clinics will be closed, Dec. 23 and Jan. 3. Active-duty service members enrolled in Monroe or Bennett Health Clinics should seek care at the Thomas Moore Health Clinic those days.
The Copperas Cove, Russell Collier, West Killeen, and Harker Heights Community Based Medical Homes, Thomas Moore, Troop Medical Clinic 12 & 14 Soldier Centered Medical Homes, CRDAMC Internal Medicine, Family Medicine Residency and Pediatric clinics and services will be open Friday, Dec. 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Pharmacies are open normal operating hours Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30
Monroe and Bennett pharmacies will be closed Dec. 23 and Jan. 3
All other pharmacies are unaffected and will be open normal operating hours.
All pharmacies will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31 - Jan. 2
Clear Creek PX Pharmacy will be open Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
All other pharmacies will be closed.
All CRDAMC clinics and pharmacies will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
TRICARE Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the CRDAMC emergency department during this timeframe.
For questions or concerns about COVID-19, please call the 24-hour APHN COVID-19 hotline at 254-553-6612.
The Nurse Advice Line is also available 24/7 by calling (800) TRICARE or 1- 800- 874-2273, Option 1.
This advice line affords Fort Hood area residents, entitled to military health care, the opportunity to talk with registered nurses about their specific urgent health issues, guidance on non-emergency situations and information about self-care for injuries or illnesses.
Through this patient portal, beneficiaries can also request pharmacy refills, and access health information like laboratory results, radiology results and immunization records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.