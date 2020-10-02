There’s enough politics and unrest in the news these days, so yours truly is not writing about chaos in his column this month but instead about a family event that has some people still walking on the clouds!
Shout it from the mountaintops! Our daughter, Callie, on Saturday, Sept. 26, around noon, became engaged to marry Chris Shaia of Colleyville.
Chris, who is a master planner and just all around best guy in the world, proposed to Callie in front of the fountains at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He planned it well by shielding her from knowing — only that they were going away for the weekend. She had no idea about the destination until they arrived at the Las Vegas airport on Friday evening.
She had picked up small cues about the weekend but really didn’t have a clue about what would transpire.
It’s too bad that we don’t use photos in columns because Chris not only hired a still photographer but a videographer, as well.
The entire proposal is on video and was staged in a way that the cameraman came up to them and asked if they wanted to participate in an interview about their time in Las Vegas.
Standing side by side, they readily agreed and Chris, who by the way, was at one time a disc jockey, put on that radio voice and described that they were in front of the fountains at the Bellagio on the Strip then segued into how beautiful they were but not as much as Callie.
At that point, Callie began to blubber as Chris said to her, “We’ve been dating about a year and I could not wait any longer to ask you to spend the rest of your life with me as Callie Massey Shaia.”
Then the tears began to flow, which turned into screams and hopping up and down from Callie. The screams and tears continued as Chris bent down on one knee and pulled the ring from his pocket and placed it on her finger.
Once Callie gained some composure, the first thing she asked Chris was, “How did you do all this?” To which he replied, “I’m just good!”
The ring is beautiful and carries with it a sweet sentimental story meaning. The large stone belonged to Chris’ mother. The smaller stones on the side of the ring belonged to Callie’s great-grandmother for whom she was named.
The original plan for this proposal was supposed to be around Thanksgiving, but as my wife, Dianne, said, “I knew he couldn’t wait. He’s had the ring for only a short time and it was already burning a hole in his pocket!”
The entire scenario is a unique love story that shows how couples come together. Even though they’ve been dating each other for a year, Callie has known Chris for almost seven years. The three of us met Chris for the first time while Callie was a choir director at Cross Timbers Middle School in the Grapevine/Colleyville ISD.
Chris has two daughters: Natalie, 17, who assisted in designing the ring, and Lauren, 15, who were both in Callie’s choirs.
His girls are from his marriage to Alicia, who passed away from pancreatic cancer about six years ago.
Chris asked Callie to sing at Alicia’s funeral.
We cannot say enough good things about Chris Shaia.
He has brought joy into all our lives from the moment we met him.
The wedding has been scheduled for March 12, 2022 — and that’s sure to be another unforgettable day in our family.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
