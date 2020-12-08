COVID may have changed the way programs and events look, but that doesn’t mean that the various city departments have let that stand in their way. There are multiple activities and events planned for the month of December, even if these will look different from years past.
To begin with, registration is now underway for the annual Parade of Lights outdoor lighting and decorations contest and a wreath-making contest.
The deadline to register for these events is Monday, Dec. 7. Registration applications can be acquired through the Parks and Recreation Department, the Activities Center, or online at the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Wreaths can be dropped off at the Activities Center by 5 p.m. Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We’ll put them on display for people to look at them,” at the Activities Center from Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Tuesday, Dec. 15. They will also be displayed at the Holiday Market that will be held on Dec. 11.
Voting for both the wreaths and the outdoor decoration contest will be held from Friday, Dec. 11 through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Voting will be done online on the Parks and Recreation website at www.harkerheights.gov/parksandrec. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 3, the (virtual) tree lighting ceremony can be enjoyed by all on the Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page. It will include videos of community members lighting their own trees.
storywalk planned
A new storywalk will be available beginning Friday, Dec. 4 at Community Park. Youngblood said that while there won’t be an audio component this time, there will be a new story and illustrations. This storywalk will be available through Jan. 4.
Also beginning Dec. 4, people can see the decorated windows in Market Heights. These will be available to enjoy through Wednesday, Dec. 30.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, the library and Activities Center will be hosting a day of virtual crafts and gift-making with videos that will be shown throughout the day. Youngblood said these will include a gift-wrapping tutorial for kids and a “Geek Your Ornament” video, “Showing people how to take a regular ornament and geek it with your favorite fandom.”
Tuesday, Dec. 8 will hold a wreath-making video with reference librarian Christina Link. “It’s very simple, everyone can do it. It won’t take a lot, (just) some sort of round form and ribbon,” Youngblood explained.
holiday market
The biggest event comes on Friday, Dec. 11 with the Holiday Market and Santa. This is being held in lieu of Frost Fest (due to COVID and social distancing requirements), and will run from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Community Park.
Youngblood said, “This will look very much like the Farmers Market, but with more arts and crafts instead of produce.”
Activities Center and events manager Nichole Broemer said there will be vendors from the past Farmers Market and previous Frost Fests and will include food and crafts. There will be handwashing stations, and a limited number of patrons allowed at booths at a time. Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect.
For visiting Santa, Broemer said, “(People) will have to register a time slot. Social distancing is in effect, so no sitting on Santa’s lap, but (there will be) photo opportunities with the social distance separation requirement.” Registration is now open at http://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR. Call 254-953-5465 for more information.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, the library will be hosting a virtual one-man show of “A Christmas Carol” featuring Duffy Hudson. The video will be available for viewing on the library’s Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m.
movie in the park
Thursday, Dec. 17, brings an interactive movie in Community Park at 7 p.m. The movie will be targeted for an adult audience.Youngblood said seating will be limited so registration will be required.
The dates for registration is still to be announced, but will be available at http://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR. Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 254-953-5657 for more information.
The library will be holding two special virtual, Christmas Eve storytimes on Thursday, Dec. 24. The first will begin at 10:15 a.m., and the second will be at 6 p.m., featuring a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” Both will be available to view on the library’s Facebook page.
The library will also be holding a special virtual storytime on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31.
The library will also be holding regular storytimes throughout the month, as well as posting virtual crafting demonstrations, and a “Holidays Around the World” kit will be available later in the month. Kit registrations will be announced on the library’s Facebook page.
The Activities Center will also offer holiday kits for seniors. Call 254-953-5465 for more information.
In addition, the Parks and Recreation Department will also be offering several family holiday activity kits, along with “Letters to Santa.” Call 254-953-5657 for more information.
