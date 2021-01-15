As Harker Heights City Council member John Reider turned over his council seat Tuesday to Lynda Nash, the newly elected councilwoman in Place 4, his memory took him back to the experiences of 18 years and 10 months of service.
The rescheduling of the election to November, due to COVID-19, followed by a runoff election in December, added 10 months to Reider’s time on the council. The election was originally set for May.
Reider could not run again for Place 4 because of the term limit rule, as stated in the City Charter.
In a Jan. 11 interview with the Herald, Reider said, “I did some research and was surprised to learn that I served with 17 council members, five mayors, two city managers, and two police chiefs while on the council. I was a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for three years and stepped down as the chairman of the P&Z to run for a position on the council in 1999.”
Reider said, “As I remember my fellow council members over the years, I view our success by explaining that we’ve had the best from what we call in my business a number of incredible people coming out of a Talent Bank that have varied backgrounds.
“As examples, we’ve had presidents of banks, retired military officers, industry leaders in addition to commercial and residential realtors, financial advisors and more.”
Reider opened his realty business in Harker Heights in 1995. His current team consists of his wife, Danya, his youngest daughter, Lauren Reider-Hallmark, brother-in-law Barry Hinshaw and David Hightower.
When asked what his plans were for the future, Reider said,”My first idea was to get on my horse and ride into the sunset but if I’m asked to serve again, I would do it in a New York minute. I love Harker Heights. Our city government is one of the best in the state.”
Mayor Spencer Smith, who has known Reider for about 12 years, described Reider as a person with a servant heart that not only encompasses his fellow council members and city staff but also residents.
“Because of his experience as a Realtor, he’s been able to help people who are looking for a zoning change concerning property and intervenes to make suggestions for alternative ways to reach their goal,” Smith said.
In a recent interview with the Herald, Smith described how Reider, during a council meeting in December, reached out to a young woman who was facing a denial of her request by the council. If denied, she would not have the financial resources for a positive outcome.
“Despite the fact that Reider went along with his fellow council members and voted to deny the request, he publicly encouraged her to look at an alternative way to finance the project that would help accomplish her goal. He used his knowledge to lend a hand,” Smith said.
“John came prepared to council meetings,” Smith said. He was not just concerned about property issues but was involved with the Tax Appraisal District, openly expressed his concerns and asked officials questions about the status of property appraisals on a regular basis.”
Smith said, “If you asked him about the importance of volunteerism, his answer would be couched in humility. He spoke many times about the opportunities for people to serve on committees that help the city.
“It is a passion of his, and ever since he opened his business, he knew that for the blessings of growth he had received in his realty business from the city of Harker Heights, he and other business owners and residents should give back through methods that expressed gratitude in a significant way.”
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “I came to Harker Heights in 2004 and was the City Planner for a short time. John was on the council then and when they re-hired me as city manager in 2014, John was still on the council. He has been on the leadership team throughout my transitions into the city manager position.
“All of the Councilmembers held John in high esteem. When he spoke, his fellow council members listened. I’ll remember when all eyes were on him when he shared thoughts about the incredible rise in property values set by the appraisal district several years ago.
“John was a leader in that conflict and others,” Mitchell said. “He will be missed as a friend, a council member and an avid supporter of all that is Harker Heights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.