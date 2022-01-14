The Animal Services Division of the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center collected 52 deceased grackles Monday in the Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot in Harker Heights.
A majority of the birds were found in the parking lot with a few picked up on Heights Drive and Mohican Trail, according to the Animal Services Division.
Several of the grackles were picked up under trees in the east side of the parking lot, which brings up the issue of poisoning being the possible cause of death.
It may never be known why these birds just “fell from the sky,” as described by an eyewitness who notified the Herald on Monday.
A second caller phoned the newspaper on Tuesday to report more dead birds in the area.
Pet Adoption Center Manager Shiloh Wester spoke with Game Warden Christopher Sanchez about the deaths.
He told her, “Unfortunately, grackles are not a federally protected bird and there is nothing to test them for.”
When asked by the Herald about the possibility of intentional poisoning in the incident, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said, “The city does not have anything in our ordinances concerning the use of poison.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.