Unlike the weather pattern over Central Texas Wednesday, it was a perfect day last Saturday for the Haunted Heights event at Carl Levin Park. There’s nothing like walking the trails in costume, as dozens of kids and adults took part.
Twenty-three vendors, in combination with the Harker Heights Activities Center, focused on Halloween, but more than that, the people and resources that are available to the residents of Harker Heights that contribute to the quality of life.
Sara Gibbs, activities coordinator for the City of Harker Heights, told the Herald that last Saturday was a day to temporarily say goodbye to the market but at the same time welcome a new event to Carl Levin Park planned by Adam Trujillo, Activities Center Outdoor Program coordinator. It focused on city services mixed with a touch of Halloween mystery and intrigue.
Gibbs said, “There was trick-or-treating underway, plenty of opportunities to make photos, displays of a monster vehicle from Fort Hood and several from the city Public Works Division and a plethora of both adorable and spooky costumes plus creative makeup.”
A few examples of the vendors included: Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, Central Texas Lost and Found Pets, Girl Scouts, Kiwanis Key Club, Swordplay Recreational Fencing, Kona Ice, Tap Tap Art School, Girl Scouts, Sugar Skull Creations, plus the Harker Heights police and fire departments.
The evening activities included a Zombie Hunt, meant mainly for high school students and young adults that were safely planned by requiring parental permission and the completion of an application form.
Krystal Thomas, Harker Heights Police Department Community Services Division, told the Herald, “We’re out here today giving away candy and promoting our Blue Santa fundraiser and collecting donations of new and like-new bicycles that will be donated to kids enrolled in the Killeen ISD Homeless Awareness Response Program.”
