The parking lot of Seton Medical Center was filled with vibrant colors and the unmistakable aroma of kettle corn last Saturday.
It was the last Saturday until next May that the parking lot will be filled with that aroma.
Also walking around the parking lot were children dressed as wizards, “Fortnite” characters, superheroes and even horror movie characters, such as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” series.
The Harker Heights Activities Center combined Halloween with the final day of the Harker Heights Farmers Market with a fall festival.
Many of the vendors at the market had candy to hand out to the children doing their early trick-or-treating.
Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs, who was handing out bags for the children, along with flyers of other upcoming events, said the fall festival turned out really well.
She said the children not only had the opportunity to get candy and have a photo opportunity with members of the library who were dressed like the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus,” but it also gave the parents and adults who were there an opportunity to purchase last-minute food and crafts.
“We had the fall festival at a different time than our Honk or Treat event, and by having it at a different time, it allowed parents to participate and go to both events if they chose to,” Gibbs said.
The Honk or Treat event was a drive-thru style trick-or-treat event where people would stay in their cars and get candy at six different locations in the city.
“We wanted to offer something for families a way to help celebrate Halloween,” Gibbs said.
One of the parents who brought his children was Harker Heights resident Kenneth Weeks. He said he and his wife recently moved to Harker Heights, and his wife is a vendor in the farmers market.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Weeks said of the fall festival. “It’s a good way of getting candy before actual Halloween night. And it’s a safe environment, especially with everything that’s going on.”
At the entrance to the market, and at various points throughout it, there were bottles of hand sanitizer, and the attendees were encouraged to keep social distancing, Gibbs said.
Two separate Harker Heights residents — Angela Vanderwerf and Roy Reyes — were pleased with the event.
“I just appreciate the community stepping up and trying new, creative ways to still have that sense of community but do it safely,” Vanderwerf said.
Vanderwerf had her daughter, Seylah, and son, Benjamin, with her. Both were dressed like wizards from “Harry Potter.”
Seylah said she was dressed like Hermione Granger, and Benjamin said he was not any character in particular.
Reyes had similar sentiments to Vanderwerf’s.
“It feels good,” he said. “I like that the community has done something to combine safety and fun for the kids.”
Reyes had three children with him — one was dressed like a ninja, another was dressed like a character from the video game “Fortnite” and the third was dressed as a panda.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market usually runs every Saturday from the first Saturday in May to the last Saturday in October. It features vendors who sell local honey, handmade furniture, baked goods, salsa, fruits, vegetables, hand crafted items and much more.
Pending any coronavirus-related delays again, the farmers market should open again at 8 a.m. May 1, 2021, in the hospital parking lot.
