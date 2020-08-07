A free COVID-19 mobile test collection site will be available in Harker Heights today.
This is a drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 100 E. Ruby Road.
Prior registration is required at this site: https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome or by using the QR code on the COVID-19 flier.
When residents come to be tested it is important to know not to consume food, drink, or mouthwash 20 minutes before the swab collection.
Persons will be screened to find out if they have:
fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and or smell.
The COVID-19 test is being sponsored by the City of Harker Heights, Homeland Security Emergency, the Texas Division Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and Texas Health and Human Services.
COVID-19 testing was also held in Harker Heights on Thursday, with 110 people taking part.
For more information, call 254-953-5600.
