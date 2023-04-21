The May 6 municipal election will see contested races on the ballot for three seats in Harker Heights.
Running for the mayor’s post are Michael Blomquist, Vitalis Dubininkas, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, David M. Jones and Marva Solomon.
The city’s current mayor, Spencer M. Smith, is stepping down after two consecutive three-year terms, as mandated in the city’s charter.
Blomquist is vacating the final year of his city council term to seek the mayor’s post.
Running to fill his Place 2 seat for one year are Shane Hodyniak, Hal Schiffman and Stacey Wilson.
Seeking a full three-year term in Place 4 are Mike Aycock, Adonias Frias and incumbent Lynda Nash, who is seeking a second term.
PROPOSITION A
Also on the Harker Heights ballot is a referendum on the city council’s repeal of Proposition A, an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, which voters approved in November.
The City Council, in a 4-1 vote, repealed the ordinance on the grounds that it contradicted state drug laws.
The May 6 referendum — again called Proposition A — asks voters the question:
Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?
A “yes” vote is in favor of upholding the repeal of the original Prop A. A “no” vote calls for returning the original Prop A marijuana ordinance to the city’s books.
Killeen ISD board
Harker Heights voters also will have an opportunity to decide who fills the lone contested seat on the Killeen ISD board of trustees.
In that race, Henry C. Perry is challenging longtime incumbent Marvin Rainwater for the Place 4 seat.
CTC BOARD
Also on the ballot for the May 6 election will be a contested race for the Central Texas College board of trustees.
In that race, incumbent Don Armstrong is seeking reelection to his Place 6 seat. He is being challenged by Camron Cochran and Ernest Wilkerson.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting begins Monday and continues through May 2.
Voting will take place at Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24-28 and May 1.
On May 2, the last day of early voting, the city will offer extended hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
