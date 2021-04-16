Early voting gets underway Monday for the Harker Heights municipal election, which will take place May 1.
Two seats on the Harker Heights City Council are up for election on the ballot, with two candidates vying for the Place 2 seat and four seeking the Place 5 seat.
In the Place 2 race, incumbent Michael Blomquist faces a challenge from Howard “Scot” Arey.
In Place 5, incumbent Jody Nicholas is term-limited, and four residents are seeking to take her place on the council dais.
The candidates are Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L. Wilson.
Here are some brief biographies of the candidates, in alphabetical order, by council race.
PLACE 2
Howard “Scot” Arey, 54, has been a Harker Heights resident for almost 10 years and is self-employed, the owner of a local solar energy company. He is a 25-year Army veteran.
Michael Blomquist, 53, currently holds Place 2 on the Harker Heights City Council and serves as the city’s mayor pro tem. He has lived in Harker Heights for the past 22 years and is a graduate gemologist. He works at a Harker Heights jewelry business. He is a 22-year Army veteran.
PLACE 5
Vitalis Dubininkas, 27, has lived in Harker Heights for the past two years. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Sam Halabi, 56, has been a resident of Harker Heights for 28 years and is self-employed. He is the owner of several local businesses.
Jeffrey Keith Harris, 63, is retired from the U.S. Army and has lived in Harker Heights for the past 28 years. He served 22 years in the military and also retired from the Department of Homeland Security.
Stacey Wilson, 58, is a government contractor and has been a Texas resident for the past 21 years.
Early voting will continue through April 27 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The dates and times for early voting are: Monday, April 19, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (extended hours), Friday, April 23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, April 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (extended hours), Tuesday, April 27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Extended hours are offered during early voting to reduce crowding and enable more voters to cast their ballot.
Voting on Election Day will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Important dates to remember:
April 19: First Day of early voting by personal appearance,
April 20: Last Day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
April 27: Last Day of early voting by personal appearance,
May 1: Election Day and vote-by-mail ballot deadline
May 11: Canvass election returns.
Ballot by mail is available to individuals who are 65 years of age or older, the sick or disabled, voters who are incarcerated but still have voting rights and those who will be out of the county on Election Day.
An application for a ballot by mail (ABBM) must be filled out and submitted by April 20 (received, not postmarked).
Once received, the Early Voting Clerk will send the requested ballot within seven days. Completed ballots must be received by the City Secretary’s Office by May 1.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) advises to plan for a return timeframe of 7-10 days. Ballots may also be dropped off in person only on Election Day at the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall. The poll worker will need to review your I.D. and request a signature.
Multiple safety measures will be employed to protect voters and poll workers. The voting location will have a clean team whose role is to clean and sanitize the voting system after each use.
Vote Safe kits containing hand wipes, a disposable marking tool, finger cot (a glove for a single finger) and the “I Voted” sticker will be available for each voter.
If a voter is physically unable to enter the voting location without assistance or likelihood of injury to his or her health, he or she may ask that an election worker bring a voting unit during Early Voting or Election Day to their car at the entrance of the voting location. All curbside voters will be allowed the same privacy as a voter at the voting booth.
For more information or to request forms, call 254-953-5600 or use the city’s website at contactus@harkerheights.gov.
