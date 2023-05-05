Election 2023

After months of campaigning and seven days of early voting, Harker Heights residents will be going to the polls Saturday to cast the final ballots in the city’s municipal election.

On the ballot are two seats on the City Council, the mayor’s post and a referendum on the City Council’s repeal of the voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

