After months of campaigning and seven days of early voting, Harker Heights residents will be going to the polls Saturday to cast the final ballots in the city’s municipal election.
On the ballot are two seats on the City Council, the mayor’s post and a referendum on the City Council’s repeal of the voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
Early voting for the election concluded with a surge Tuesday, as 459 cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
That brought the total for the 7-day early voting period to 1,672 ballots.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
The municipal election features three contested races.
Running for mayor are Michael Blomquist, Vitalis Dubininkas, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, David M. Jones and Marva Solomon.
The city’s current mayor, Spencer H. Smith, is stepping down after two consecutive three-year terms, as mandated in the city’s charter.
Blomquist is vacating the final year of his city council term to seek the mayor’s post.
Running to fill his Place 2 seat for one year are Shane Hodyniak, Hal Schiffman and Stacey Wilson.
Seeking a full three-year term in Place 4 are Mike Aycock, Adonias Frias and incumbent Lynda Nash, who is seeking a second term.
Also on the Harker Heights ballot is a referendum on the city council’s repeal of Proposition A, an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, which voters approved in November.
The City Council, in a 4-1 vote, repealed the ordinance on the grounds that it contradicted state drug laws.
The May 6 referendum — again called Proposition A — asks voters the question:
Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?
A “yes” vote is in favor of upholding the repeal of the original Prop A. A “no” vote calls for returning the original Prop A marijuana ordinance to the city’s books.
However, in a news release issued April 21, the city announced that according to Section 10.16 of the city’s code of ordinances, a vote to repeal the council’s repeal of the original Proposition A will not revive the ordinance, in the opinion of City Attorney Charlie Olson.
The ordinance’s backers argue that the city attorney’s opinion is not supported by other areas of the city charter.
Harker Heights voters also will have an opportunity to decide who fills the lone contested seat on the Killeen ISD board of trustees.
In that race, Henry C. Perry is challenging longtime incumbent Marvin Rainwater for the Place 4 seat.
Incumbent Brett Williams is unopposed for the Place 5 seat.
Also on the ballot for the May 6 election will be a contested race for the Central Texas College board of trustees.
In that race, incumbent Don Armstrong is seeking reelection to his Place 6 seat. He is being challenged by Camron Cochran and Ernest Wilkerson.
Incumbent Rex Weaver is unopposed for the Place 7 seat.
