Early voting begins Monday in the runoff election for the Place 5 seat on the Harker Heights City Council.
Early voting continues through June 1, with Election Day set for June 5.
Sam Halabi and Stacey L. Wilson are headed to a runoff after neither of the two top vote-getters received more than 50 percent of the vote, as required by the city charter. According to official city totals, canvassed on May 11, Halabi received 502 votes, or 34 percent and Wilson got 474 votes, or 32 percent.
Two other candidates, Jeffrey K. Harris and Vitalis Dubininkas, finished out of the runoff.
Both early voting and Election Day voting will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
City Secretary Julie Helsham said, “The reason that early voting has historically been held at City Hall is because the Election Code states that the early polling place is to be located in the building that houses the Office of the City Secretary. However, within that same section of the code it allows for an exception and says that if the governing body determines that the building housing the business office for the city secretary is impracticable, the city leaders may choose a different location that is as near to the city secretary’s office as possible. The Recreation Center best meets that requirement.”
Helsham told the council at the May 11 meeting that she wanted to assure them that she and other city staff had examined all the options available to stay within the intent of the law by keeping the early voting at City Hall.
Helsham said, “What we found, however, was that with the increase in voter participation experienced in the last two elections, City Hall doesn’t have adequate space to manage early voting.”
The council unanimously passed a resolution on May 11 to move both early and Election Day voting to the Recreation Center and agreed that election officials would be able to provide voters a more comfortable experience. There will be no polls at City Hall.
The canvassing of the votes from the Place 5 runoff will be on June 15.
The voting dates and hours are:
Monday, May 24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, May 27, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (extended hours), Friday, May 28, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, May 31, polls closed for Memorial Day Holiday, Tuesday, June 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (extended hours).
Election Day is Saturday, June 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
candidate comments
The Herald invited the two candidates to answer the following three questions prior to the beginning of early voting on May 24:
(1) What are you stressing in the runoff campaign?
(2) What are residents telling you about what is important to the city right now?
(3) How do you plan to campaign during the last few days before the election?
Question 1
Halabi: “It is merely an extension of the initial campaign. I continue to stress that I am the most experienced candidate in this runoff by virtue of my long and successful business career in our community and my history of community service.”
Wilson: “I’m emphasizing why showing up to vote matters and why they should vote for me. During the last City Council election, less than 2,000 people cast a vote, meaning that 7 percent of the population voted and 93 percent did not. It also means that as few as 33 people could determine the outcome of the runoff. I believe the citizens should vote for me because I am “of the people and for the people.” “I have a master’s degree in executive leadership and 20 years of experience and that qualifies me to take care of the people.”
Question 2
Halabi: “People are anxious because (tax) appraisal letters are arriving. In some cases, it is a concern but not a matter for the City Council. Those who shared a concern advised citizens to use the Appraisal District’s appeals process. There has also been interest in the future of Dana Peak Park. That project is still under consideration by the City. It holds additional quality of life potential for the community and I look forward to participating in those studies.”
Wilson: “What’s important to local residents include the following: the newly mandated trash collection procedures are inconvenient to some citizens, others dislike the proposed changes to Dana Peak Park especially those who live in that area, the desire to have more community policing.
Others expressed concerns with property taxes and appraisals. Others mentioned road repairs and investment in the northern part of the City, crime, more non-sport related activities for our youth and lack of sidewalks.
Question 3
Halabi: “I will continue to do the community outreach I’ve been doing to urge all registered Harker Heights voters to participate in this runoff for our City.
“I invite all of you to visit me at Carl Levin Park Pavilion on Sunday, May 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss our visions for our City.
“I am proud to have the support of my worthy campaign opponent, Jeffrey Harris, in this runoff and hope to see new friends and supporters on the 23rd.”
Wilson: “In the last few days prior to the election, my campaign will focus on talking to people and listening to the concerns of residents to learn how I can serve their needs.
I’ve run my campaign this way from the beginning and it has been the most important part of how I’ve spent my time. Speaking with people directly, especially during the front-yard forums, was a great pleasure. I care for the people in this community and want to be the greatest servant I can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.